Parker Stewart given first professional basketball chance by Sheffield Sharks

Sheffield Sharks have offered a 25-year-old shooting guard from Tennessee his first taste of professional basketball.

Parker Stewart played college basketball at Pittsburgh, Indiana and Tennessee Martin, averaging 16 points for the latter last season.

Stewart said: “This is the first step in my professional journey, and I want to go out there and compete at the highest level.”

Sheffield head coach Atiba Lyons added: “Parker is an incredibly talented player with tremendous potential. He has the skills to make an immediate impact.