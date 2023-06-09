Six athletes from Yorkshire have been selected to represent Great Britain at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Slovenia this summer.

The White Rose sextet are part of a 39-strong British team competing against athletes from 48 countries in five of the events in Maribor from July 23-29.

They will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Leeds cyclist Tom Pidcock, who was a European Youth Olympic Festival medallist in Tblisi in 2015 before becoming Olympic mountain bike champion in Tokyo, and gymnast Nile Wilson, who medalled in Utrecht in 2013 and went on to win bronze at the Rio Olympics three years later.

The Yorkshire contingent includes City of Sheffield swimmer Phoebe Cooper, 15, who competed in last year’s event.

SPhoebe Cooper of City of Sheffield competes in the British Championships at Ponds Forge in April. In July she will contest the European Youth Olympic Festival (Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“It’s great to be part of the EYOF team again – last year was an amazing competition," said the medley swimmer.

"We really bonded as a team and this made you feel that Team GB was behind you. I’m really looking forward to this year’s event as I can build on my previous experience and I hope the whole team can thrive at the competition.”

She will be joined in the pool by the City of Leeds Swimming Club duo of freestyle swimmer Hollie Wilson, 14, of Harrogate, and 16-year-old all-rounder Kourosh Khodakhah, who is originally from Tehran, Iran.

A Leeds gymnast hoping to emulate Wilson’s medal-winning feat of a decade ago will be Jonas Rushworth, 17.