Pontefract Racecourse has announced it will be offering record prize money of over £1.45m this season.

Speaking at yesterday’s Welcome to Pontefract annual season launch, managing director Norman Gundill said the course were “thrilled” to announce the increase – despite cutbacks affecting the industry.

He said Pontefract were able to offer more money despite the reduction in Class 1 and 2 races this season, and the fact all seven-race programmes in July and August have been reduced to six races, with tracks expecting a drop in revenue as a result.

Gundill said: “We are thrilled to announce our record prize money for 2023. We are acutely aware of the huge part that owners play in racing and that they, like every part of the industry, have had their own severe financial difficulties.

Record payout: Pontefract Racecourse is offering nearly £1.5m in prize money for the 2023 Flat season - a record sum for the West Yorkshire track.

"We have a large and varied list of valued sponsors and we would not be able to offer this prize money without their incredible support."

Pontefract will continue to run all five of its Class 1 Listed races during the year with the richest race of the year, The Sky Bet Pontefract Castle Stakes, run as part of the Sky Bet Sunday Series, on June 25.

It is the second successive year that the course will be part of the Sunday Series, with the corresponding date last season welcoming almost 10,000 racegoers and being heralded as one of the most successful days of the entire series.

Chief operating officer, Richard Hammill, said: ‘We are very excited to be part of the Sky Bet Sunday Series once again.

"We do not race on a Saturday, but our family Sundays are at the heart of our racing programme as they feature the best races with large family crowds – including those who we hope will be the racegoers of the future.

"We had a fantastic Yorkshire Day in 2022 and we’re looking forward to welcoming the ITV cameras back to Pontefract and giving them another show to remember.”

The track also handed out awards to last season’s top horses.

The Champion Stayer was Ruth Jefferson’s Malton-trained Flint Hill who won the Pontefract Stayers Series for a second successive year.

The winning owners, Robert Whitelock and Lynn Clemitson, along with the trainer, were on hand to collect the award with the gelding on course to return to the track for the season opener on April 11.

Performance of the season went to Archie Watson’s Corinthia Knight, who has won six of his nine course starts at the West Yorkshire track, including carrying a huge 10st 3lbs to victory on June 6.

Pontefract Horse of the Year was won by Scarcroft handler Simon Whitaker’s Round The Island.

The course regular won his seventh victory in 2022 and the trainer has a close eye on equalling the all-time record of eight held by Pontefract legend Mr Wolf.