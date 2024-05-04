Game three will be played at Sheffield's Canon Medical Arena at 3pm on Sunday, May 5.

The Sheffield Hatters of the Women's British Basketball League will play their one-off home quarter-final against Newcastle Eagles at 6pm.

Sharks, who trailed by six at half-time in Leicester on Saturday night, were staring elimination in the face until a third-quarter rally saw them take a four-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Although they missed a lot of shots and Leicester got a number of stops in the final 10 minutes, Nixon marched up the court with the penultimate possession with the scores locked at 74-74 and scored the game-winner on a deep three-point shot.

The basket sent the travelling Sharks fans delirious and back up the M1 happy and ready to go for the deciding game some 18 hours later.

Tickets can be purchased here or on the door on the day of the game.

Ahead of game three, 26-year-old forward Nixon said the Sharks needed to remain locked in on the challenge.

Prentiss Nixon scored the key basket against Leicester (Picture: Adam Bates)

Nixon said: “Game three will come down to a battle of the mind, being cerebral in how you play, and really just locking into the small details, because it’s the small details that will help us win this basketball game.