Prentiss Nixon forces game three for Sheffield Sharks against Leicester Riders - here's how to get tickets
Game three will be played at Sheffield's Canon Medical Arena at 3pm on Sunday, May 5.
The Sheffield Hatters of the Women's British Basketball League will play their one-off home quarter-final against Newcastle Eagles at 6pm.
Sharks, who trailed by six at half-time in Leicester on Saturday night, were staring elimination in the face until a third-quarter rally saw them take a four-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Although they missed a lot of shots and Leicester got a number of stops in the final 10 minutes, Nixon marched up the court with the penultimate possession with the scores locked at 74-74 and scored the game-winner on a deep three-point shot.
The basket sent the travelling Sharks fans delirious and back up the M1 happy and ready to go for the deciding game some 18 hours later.
Tickets can be purchased here or on the door on the day of the game.
Ahead of game three, 26-year-old forward Nixon said the Sharks needed to remain locked in on the challenge.
Nixon said: “Game three will come down to a battle of the mind, being cerebral in how you play, and really just locking into the small details, because it’s the small details that will help us win this basketball game.
“At this point of the season, we can’t make any excuses – we’ve just got to lace it up and hopefully we come out on top.”
