Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: Mark Prescott and Luke Morris land biggest-ever win at ParisLongchamp

BIG PRIZE: Jockey Luke Morris - riding Alpinista - celebrates winning The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Hippodrome de ParisLongchamp Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Kirsten Rausing-owned mare travelled sweetly in the heavy ground and was always well placed as Japanese hope Titleholder set a good pace.

The five-year-old was last off the bridle as Morris sat chilly and, giving the mare her head approaching the final furlong, Alpinista stayed on stoutly to fend off the late thrust of Eclipse winner Vadeni and last year’s winner Torquator Tasso, who flew late from a wide draw under Frankie Dettori.

Prescott told Sky Sports Racing: “It’s absolutely marvellous but the last 100 yards absolutely killed me. Such a relief she held on.

BIGGEST WIN: Jockey Luke Morris - riding Alpinista (left) - celebrates winning the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe ParisLongchamp on Sunday Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luke has ridden for us for 11 years and Miss Rausing has had horses with us for 36, so I’m very lucky. I trained her grandmother so it’s hard to think of a better day.

“This is a wonderful change to have one who can really go and she’s just been perfect.”

Belbek stayed on stoutly under a well-timed ride from Mickael Barzalona to narrowly take the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

The Andre Fabre-trained colt was always near the front rank in the seven-furlong Group One contest and sat just off the pace, set by Vicious Harry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barzalona, winning the race for a fourth time, made his move aboard Belbek inside the final furlong and out-stayed Gamestop, who had hit the front 200 yards from the winning post.

Breizh Sky finished off well in third, with the Johnny Murtagh-trained Shartash fourth.

Wynford is of clear interest ahead of his bid to land the Racing TV HD Bluff Cove Handicap for a second year running at Pontefract today.

While the nine-year-old is not entirely straightforward, he has nine career wins to his credit and fairly bolted up in this race 12 months ago. After opening his account for the current campaign at Carlisle in August, Wynford came close to striking again on his latest visit to Pontefract – finishing well from the rear to place third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He needs things to drop right. If they do, he is more than capable of adding to his tally for Rebecca Menzies.

Reach can make it third time lucky in the Racing TV On Sky Channel 426 Maiden Stakes.

The Sea The Stars filly outran odds of 50-1 when third on her Redcar introduction – and proved that was no fluke to finish runner-up on her second start at Beverley. With a step up from 10 furlongs to a mile-and-a-half expected to suit, Reach appears to have been found a good opportunity to hit the bullseye for David and Mick Easterby.

Sassy Belle can finally open her account in the Napoleons Casino Bradford Nursery Handicap.

Advertisement Hide Ad