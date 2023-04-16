Relegated Leeds Tykes squander lead but Hull Ionians, Wharfedale and Rotherham Titans rack up big wins

Leading at half-time, Leeds Tykes conceded four tries after the break and ended up losing 36-21 to Plymouth Albion in a National One clash at the Sycamores.

An early try for the visitors gave them a 5-0 lead, but Leeds opened their account on 15 minutes with centre Tom Williams darting over the line from the base of a scrum and full-back Charlie Venables converting.

They extended their lead to 14-5 three minutes later with left winger Harry Jukes racing in from long range, Venables converting again.

Plymouth pulled back a try to narrow the gap to 14-12, but the Tykes were 21-12 ahead at half-time with sub Rhys Williams scoring from a driving maul.

Promising start: Leeds Tykes player Harry Jukes crossed for the hosts before Plymouth Albion pulled away in the second half (Picture: Simon Hulme)

However, that was to prove the hosts’ final score of the match. Fifteen minutes into the second half Plymouth added their third try which brought them within four points of Leeds, and they added further tries on 69, 78 and 80 minutes to wrap up a 36-21 victory.

Hull were on the receiving end of an 82-12 hammering at home at the hands of Cambridge.

Bottom-of-the-table Hull took an early lead with full-back Mike Adlard scoring and Reece Dean converting, but they were 49-7 behind at half-time.

Replacement Joe Barratt bagged a consolation try late in the match, but it wasn’t enough as Cambridge soon wrapped up a thumping 12-try victory.

Eight players got on the scoresheet for Hull Ionians who were emphatic 59-7 winners over Tynedale at Brantingham Park in National Two (North).

Currently third, Ionians hit the ground running with second row Alex Campbell scoring, Minikin converting as he did seven times throughout the match.

Further tries followed from right winger Sam Wilson (2), full-back Jack Townend, centre Minikin, left winger Alfredo Celella, lock Joe Makin, flanker James Sanderson and No 8 George Mewburn.

Wharfedale boosted their chances of finishing the season in the top halfwith a 39-22 home win over Chester.

Centre Josh Walters ran in for two tries, while others came from scum-half Henry McNab, Rhys Green, and replacements Ryan Carlson and Ryan Hodgson. Full-back Tom Mann kicked nine points.

Rotherham Titans were comfortable 38-7 winners over Preston Grasshoppers at Clifton Lane. Winger Jack Hedley raced in for two tries, with others coming from hooker Jack Bergmanas, Lewis Allan and No 8 Zak Poole.

Sheffield beat Huddersfield 51-15 at Lockwood Park. It was close for much of the match until a nine-minute spell reaped four tries for Sheffield while Huddersfield were reduced to 13 men because of two yellow cards.

No 8 Ryan Burrows, full-back Ieuan Cooke and scrum-half Eliot Fisher all scored two tries, while others came from wingers James Flint and Chris Hooper and replacement Archie Crapper.

Huddersfield’s tries came from Charlie Foreman and Will Milner.

Replacement Duncan Darling scored Otley’s only try as they lost out 28-10 at Fylde. Harrogate were beaten 31-22 at Blaydon in a clash of the bottom two teams. Centre Harry Yates scored two tries while others came from flanker William Hill and replacement Simon Ridgway.

Sheffield Tigers were beaten 80-14 by Sedgley Park who celebrated winning the National Two (North) title.

