Resilient Sheffield Sharks above .500 in BBL with victory at Bristol Flyers

Sheffield Sharks were at their resilient best to claim a hard-fought win at Bristol Flyers, one of just three teams with a winning record in the BBL, on Saturday night.

Flyers went into the game boasting and 8-3 win-loss record compared with the Sharks’ 6-6 mark, but Atiba Lyons’ side produced one of their best results of the season to nudge above .500 for the first time.

Considering they started the campaign with four straight defeats, it has been a strong turnaround.

Sheffield – with Kipper Nichols back from illness and homegrown Nate Montgomery also suiting up – came out fast, opening up a 21-14 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Channel Banks (shooting) led the Sharks in scoring in the win over Bristol (Picture: Adam Bates)

Bristol wiped out that advantage to go in level at the half but Sharks took an eight-point lead into the final quarter and withstood a Flyers charge to take the two points.

In the game dubbed the ‘Delpeche derby’ with American twins Marcus (Sheffield) and Malcolm (Bristol) facing off against each other, it was the Sheffield man who came out on top, scoring 17 points to his brother’s six.

