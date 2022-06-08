Royal Appointment: Richard Fahey's Perfect Power ridden by Christophe Soumillon (left) is set to run in the Coronation Cup at Royal Ascot. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Richard Fahey is confident Perfect Power is firing all cylinders ahead of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot next week.

After registering a narrow verdict over Go Bears Go in the five-furlong Norfolk Stakes 12 months ago, the Ardad colt went on to claim successive Group Ones over six furlongs in the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A comeback victory over seven furlongs in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury encouraged connections to have a crack at the 2000 Guineas - and while he was not disgraced in being beaten just over six lengths into seventh place, Fahey feels the Rowley Mile Classic exposed his stamina limitations.

Ascot bound: Richard Fahey will be taking Perfect Power, Clearpoint and Rousing Encore to Royal Ascot. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“We tried him in the Guineas and I think I was quoted as saying we were just trying to stretch the elastic band too far. I’m more comfortable training him as a sprinter than I was a miler and he’s probably happier what I’m doing with him now,” Fahey told Sky Sports Racing.

“It was an extremely difficult decision (to run in the Guineas). We all had a chat and rolled the dice. We weren’t missing anything by having a go and while I’m not saying I’m pleased we had a go, it’s taken the question mark away from whether he stays a mile or not.

“He’s in great order. He worked on Sunday and we were delighted with him. We’re really looking forward to the race.”

The Musley Bank handler has adjusted Perfect Power’s training regime ahead of his return to six furlongs on Friday week and could not be happier with how he has been performing on the gallops.

Cheltenham king: Dual Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo has been retired. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

He added: “We were working him from the seven (furlong marker) rather than the five-and-a-half and now we’re building his speed back up. We were trying to take the speed out of him, if that makes sense.

“He’s happier training as a sprinter and his work has improved a lot more because we are taking the stamina out of it - he’s training exceptionally well.

“He likes to run quick and he is quick. I was very happy going into the Guineas, but you can tell he’s bouncing at the moment.

“I’m happier and he’s happier and God love anybody that’s trying to beat him.”

Perfect Power is the undoubted star of the Fahey squad bound for the Royal meeting, but he also has high hopes for a couple of exciting two-year-olds.

Clearpoint, who made a huge impression over six furlongs on his racecourse debut at Ayr, is set to drop back to the minimum distance for the Norfolk.

“If there was one I could pick out of the two-year-olds, he’s the one that I do like,” said Fahey.

“It’s just a bit of a shame that we tried to run him three weeks ago and he just scoped a little bit dirty, which stopped us from racing him.

“To get one run into him was fantastic - I’d have been disappointed if he didn’t go (to Ascot).

“He won well (at Ayr) and we expected him to win to be honest - his work has been extremely good.

“I’m going to drop him back for the Norfolk and he’s one I’m really looking forward to.”

Since shaping with promise when third on his Leicester introduction, Rousing Encore has won at Beverley and Pontefract and is set to line up for the Coventry Stakes.

Fahey added: “He’s progressed really well. His first run he would have needed badly, he ran a good race and he’s improving hand over fist.

“Every time I see him he looks better and his run the other day at Pontefract for me was very good.

“He’s done nothing really and we’ll aim him at the Coventry.”

Tom Clover is eyeing a return to York with Rogue Bear following his head defeat to Bollin Joan when stepped up to an extended 10 furlongs at the Dante meeting last month.

The gelded son of Kodiac has proven a consistent operator in the opening third of the season, but is still searching for that elusive big handicap victory following three narrow defeats.

He was third on his reappearance in the Lincoln before going down by half a length to subsequent Listed winner Modern News in the Spring Cup at Newbury. The three-year-old then moved up to a mile and a quarter for his next start at York, where he was again denied by a narrow margin.

However, with the form of that handicap looking smart, Clover is now targeting a return to the Knavesmire for the prestigious John Smith’s Cup next month.

“We were really pleased with him,” said the Kremlin House Stables handler.

“He had a great run at York and was so unlucky. He pulled hard and was set alight by a horse coming past him going to post and hence he fought Jack (Mitchell) the whole way through the race.

“He is in the John Smith’s Cup next month and the previous couple of years he would have got in, so we will have a crack at that - it is a very valuable pot (over £100,000 to the winner). He looks great at the moment. He is very fresh and well.”

Dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo has been retired and will embark on a new career in eventing.

The Willie Mullins-trained 10-year-old was last seen running in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris at Auteuil, where he made no impact and was eventually pulled up by Paul Townend.

He will forever be remembered as the first horse since Best Mate to win back-to-back Gold Cups at Cheltenham in 2019 and 2020.