Rihards Sulcs and Bradford Dragons out to upset Derby Trailblazers and the odds in maiden NBL cup final

Rihards Sulcs of Latvia is in his 17th season with the English National League Division 1 team based out of Calderdale College, who today travel to Loughborough to face Derby Trailblazers in the KitKing Trophy final.

For everyone involved in the club it is a special occasion and they will be backed by some 150 fans heading down the M1 from West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for some who have been there almost from the start, it is extra special.

Bradford Dragons' big man Rihards Sulcs is preparing for his first cup final in his 17th year with the club (Picture: Alex Daniel Photography)

“Definitely the biggest game ever,” confirms Sulcs, who played professionally in his native Latvia before joining the Dragons 16 half years ago when he moved to England. The club had only been in existence two full years by then.

“It’s massive for us, especially for myself, (fellow player) Ricky Fetske and the coach (Chris Mellor), having been here so long.

“Ricky being an American and now nationalised as well, it’s an emotional moment for all of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re very much like a family at Bradford, everyone is trying to help each other, people are close.”

Richards Sulcs (left) defending the basket for Bradford Dragons (Picture: Matt Cook)

What adds greater importance to the occasion is the sense that it might be their one shot at glory.

“We’re not getting any younger, we’re all coming to the end of our careers,” laughs Sulcs.

“It takes me a long time to recover nowadays.”

The semi-professional team which trains two nights a week go into the final as underdogs. They are seventh in the 13-team second tier with a record of 10-10 (wins-losses). Derby Trailblazers are top and have lost just three games all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re going in with nothing to lose, we’ve already achieved something by getting here,” says Sulcs, who is traditionally a forward but has been playing more of a centre this year.

“For us it’s a big game, but it’s also just another game at the end of the day. I think it will make the guys play harder. Be smart where we need to be smart. There’s pressure, but that’s part of the game.”