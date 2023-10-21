RJ Eytle-Rock adapting quickly to steep learning curve with Sheffield Sharks
His first season as a professional basketballer after five years in college in America was expected to be a learning curve.
However, seven games in it has proved to be a steep curve that he is more than adept at scaling.
For the 25-year-old British-born point guard is already logging 16 minutes a game from the second rotation and has turned that into an average of 9.1 points per night, the fifth highest on the team.
“I’m always trying to be confident in myself, believe in my game,” he told The Yorkshire Post when asked if he was exceeding his own expectations.
“I feel like if I do the right things, buy-in every day, do what coach says I feel like good things will happen and I think that’s what’s showing now.
“The work is reaping rewards, I’ve just got to keep doing it day in, day out.”
The home opener against Newcastle Eagles at a sold out Canon Medical Arena was a case in point, Eytle-Rock producing an eye-catching turn with three out of three from long range.
“That was opening night, the atmosphere was jumping and it was nice to hit some 3s and then get the win, which is the most important thing,” said Eytle-Rock, who exploded for 20 points in the defeat at Plymouth City Patriots a week earlier.
“I’ve been finding it enjoyable, the team have welcomed me here, the fans have been buying in to what we’re doing here and it’s been a great start.
“We’ve got a great arena and we’ve got great momentum now.”
Sheffield were back in their new arena on Friday night against defending British Basketball League champions London Lions, before heading north of the border to face Caledonia Gladiators on Sunday (3pm). The maturing Eytle-Rock said: “In these weekend double-headers you focus on the first game, you can’t look too far ahead. After London, we’ll just recover and head up to Scotland. It’s a tough weekend. It feels nice to go into it on the back of two in a row.”