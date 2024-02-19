All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

RJ Eytle-Rock closes in on Sheffield Sharks' Great British basketball history

RJ Eytle-Rock stands on the brink of becoming Sheffield Sharks’ first Great Britain international for over a decade after making the training camp roster for this weekend’s EuroBasket qualifiers.
Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT

The 25-year-old Londoner who signed for Sharks in the summer has been named in the 14-man squad that will be cut to 12 for the games with the Netherlands on Friday and Czech Republic on Monday.

Eytle-Rock, the 6ft 3in point guard, is averaging 6.7 points per game in his debut professional season with the Sharks, from just under 15 minutes per game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He scored 15 points in the Sharks 108-94 defeat at Leicester Riders in the British Basketball League last Friday night.

Sheffield Sharks RJ Eytle-Rock in action (Picture: Tony Johnson)Sheffield Sharks RJ Eytle-Rock in action (Picture: Tony Johnson)
Sheffield Sharks RJ Eytle-Rock in action (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Eytle-Rock is one of four debutants named by head coach Marc Steutel in his first squad since taking the job last summer.

Their first game is against the Netherlands at Newcastle’s Vertu Arena on Friday before they travel to the Czech Republic three days later.

Nate Reinking was the last Sharks player to play for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.

Sign up to the new sport’s editor’s Team Talk newsletter from this week.

Related topics:Sheffield SharksGreat BritainCzech Republic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.