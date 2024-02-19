RJ Eytle-Rock closes in on Sheffield Sharks' Great British basketball history
The 25-year-old Londoner who signed for Sharks in the summer has been named in the 14-man squad that will be cut to 12 for the games with the Netherlands on Friday and Czech Republic on Monday.
Eytle-Rock, the 6ft 3in point guard, is averaging 6.7 points per game in his debut professional season with the Sharks, from just under 15 minutes per game.
He scored 15 points in the Sharks 108-94 defeat at Leicester Riders in the British Basketball League last Friday night.
Eytle-Rock is one of four debutants named by head coach Marc Steutel in his first squad since taking the job last summer.
Their first game is against the Netherlands at Newcastle’s Vertu Arena on Friday before they travel to the Czech Republic three days later.
Nate Reinking was the last Sharks player to play for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.
