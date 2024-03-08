RJ Eytle-Rock leads Sheffield Sharks to crucial win over play-off rivals Surrey Scorchers

Sheffield Sharks moved a step closer to cementing a British Basketball League play-off berth for a 29th consecutive season with a 71-62 win over Surrey Scorchers on Thursday night.
Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 8th Mar 2024, 10:05 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 10:16 GMT

Sharks set the tone in a dominant first period and then had enough points on the board to withstand a late rally from Scorchers, who are also hot on their tails in the standings – Sharks sixth, Surrey seventh.

RJ Eytle-Rock, who spent a week with the Great Britain squad last month, top-scored with 16 points while Malek Green added 14 and Prentiss Nixon contributed 12.

Bennett Koch continued to dominate on the glass with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Jalon Pipkins – who next week represents the Sharks in the All-Star Game – had 10 points.

Sheffield Sharks star RJ Eytle-Rock top-scored in the win over Surrey Scorchers (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Green told Sky Sports: “It was a big match-up for us, it got tough down the stretch, we had to grind it out but it was a big win for us.

"We’ve been doing good collectively, everybody pitching in and we’re just chipping away each day.”

