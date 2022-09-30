Rodney Glasgow Jnr a gametime decision for Sheffield Sharks as they look for first win at Bristol Flyers

“One quarter cost us against London and we came out too flat against Manchester,” said head coach Atiba Lyons. “It gave us an idea of where we need to be and there’s a lot for us to learn going into Bristol.” The availability of captain Rodney Glasgow is a gametime decision after he took a knock in the season-opener.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​