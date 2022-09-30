Rodney Glasgow Jnr a gametime decision for Sheffield Sharks as they look for first win at Bristol Flyers
Sheffield Sharks will look to learn the lessons of a tough opening weekend when they visit Bristol Flyers on Saturday night.
Sharks lost to big-spending London Lions last Friday night and then fell in double overtime to Manchester Giants on the Sunday.
“One quarter cost us against London and we came out too flat against Manchester,” said head coach Atiba Lyons. “It gave us an idea of where we need to be and there’s a lot for us to learn going into Bristol.” The availability of captain Rodney Glasgow is a gametime decision after he took a knock in the season-opener.