The long-standing captain ended his playing career last Monday to focus on his work in the club’s front office as they move to their own facility next year, as well as his fledgling broadcast career.His departure left a huge leadership vaccum on the court but it has now been filled by Rodney Glasgow Jr.The 30-year-old, six-foot guard from New York, who joined the club just a month into the start of last season has signed a three-year deal with the Sharks.Such a long contract is uncommon in British basketball but the length of the deal says everything about Glasgow’s commitment to the club and the Sharks’ desire to establish a new long-term leader.Glasgow, who holds a British passport agreed the deal early in the summer once it was understood that veteran Tuck would be transitioning into a role off the court.“I am excited to take on this new challenge, having been at the club for a season already. I know exactly what is expected and I know where we want to get to,” said Glasgow Jr, who first played in the British Basketball League with Newcastle Eagles .“Picking up the reins from Mike is an honour and a challenge that I am looking forward to.”Sharks and the British game are entering a new era, with work having commenced on a new arena at the Olympic Legacy Park and the BBL under new ownership from America investors 777 Partners.Saraha Backovic, the Sharks managing director, said: “It is somewhat of a new era for the Sharks and taking the decision to appoint Rodney as captain seemed ideal.“We like his work ethic and his ability to get along with everyone to such a degree that we feel he is the perfect solution for an exciting time ahead.”Sharks tip-off the new BBL season live on Sky Sports on Friday, September 23, 7.30pm tip-off, at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, when they will begin their quest to build on last season’s second-place finish.