Roger Varian optimistic over Nagano's chances at Goodwood March Stakes

ON COURSE: Nagano's trainer, Roger Varian, is confident the horse will be see out the mile and three-quarters of the tote March Stakes at Goodwood todmorrow. Picture: Getty Images.

The son of Fastnet Rock showed he stays a mile and a half well when landing a handicap over the course and distance a month ago.

He now steps up in class as well as trip – but Varian feels Nagano will do himself justice in a trappy five-horse affair for the Group Three contest.

“He’s in good form. He’s been progressive all year and he looks like he’ll get the trip. He’s obviously trying a mile and six for the first time,” said the Newmarket trainer.

“He’s got track form, he’s not ground dependent. He’s a very laid-back horse at home, but we’re very happy with his condition and hopefully he’ll run a nice race.”

Andrew Balding believes Classic Lord will not be out of place as goes up in grade.

The Land Of England colt – who holds a St Leger entry – proved his effectiveness over the trip when winning a four-runner race in game fashion five weeks ago.

“He’s stepping up in class, but he’s been very consistent and improved all year. It was a good performance last time and I’d hope he run well,” said the Kingsclere handler.

Gavin Cromwell is hoping the booking of Frankie Dettori can help bridge the gap between White Pepper and the four other runners on ratings.

The Irish challenger is the outsider of the party on handicap marks, but she did got off the mark at the 13th attempt when tackling a mile and a half for the first time at Tramore on her latest start.