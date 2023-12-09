Rory Leonard interview: Ampleforth runner making a name for himself on European cross-country scene

Ampleforth of North Yorkshire is a quiet village, situated on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

It has two pubs, a boarding school, and one stunning abbey.

The scenery is often populated by a single runner, traipsing around its neighbouring forest or shale track.

In July this year, that runner became European U23 10,000m champion with a lightning time of 29:08.33. His name is Rory Leonard, a long-term village resident, and this weekend he will be targeting gold in Brussels in the European Cross-Country Championships U23 category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One to watch: Ampleforth's Rory Leonard representing Great Britain the men's 10,000m during European Athletics U23 Championships in Espoo, Finland, in July. (Picture: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this description, it would be easy to picture running as being a life-long venture for the 22-year-old. That is not nearly the truth.

“I played football from being really young,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

“Then I got to about fifteen and I was just a bit sick of it.

“It was a bit tedious and other people’s parents and the aggressive attitude of it all wasn’t for me really.”

Golden moment: Rory Leonard of Great Britain reacts during Men's 10,000m during European Athletics U23 Championships in Espoo, Finland (Picture: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images for European Athletics )

Football’s loss was to become athletics’ gain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leonard added: “I thought I’d have a crack at running and I had a few mates in the local harriers.

“I was quite a lazy footballer really, so I didn’t think it was going to stick. I got there, tried it, and it’s almost a sadistic feeling – you just get sort of addicted to it quite quickly.”

Living at the time in deepest, darkest Northumberland following a spell in North Yorkshire, the late-starter enrolled at local club Morpeth Harriers on his parents’ advice – who had previously been rapid runners themselves.

Rory Leonard celebrates winning the 10,000m during European Athletics U23 Championships (Picture: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images for European Athletics )

From there, the cross-country ball began to roll.

“It happened out of nowhere to be honest. The national relays in 2017 was one of the first races where I went from about ninth on last leg to first and I was a bit like ‘oh’. That was kind of fun and then, as I went through that season, I started winning races and I was relatively surprised because really before that I hadn’t done anything significant. Again, that was addictive, not just the running side but the succeeding, and I just wanted to chase that feeling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a few years of sustained success at youth level, the time came for Leonard to select his next step on the path to elite competition. For the young runner, there was only one place to go: Loughborough – promising the golden tutelage of legendary coach George Gandy. Gandy – who guided the likes of Seb Coe to Olympic glory – was in regular contact with the ascending Leonard, and their northern connection proved influential in guiding the young man to the Midlands.

Only ten weeks into his time at Loughborough, however, tragedy struck.

Leonard said: “George passed away and it was awful, because he is Loughborough. Everything there is because of him.”

Alongside his coach’s passing, an accumulation of personal issues and Covid-19 related restrictions rendered the then 20-year-old “disillusioned”. An offer from the USA – through Oklahoma State University – tempted Leonard away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually settling on English studies, the former Helmsley café barista found the States to be everything he needed and more – even in the tougher moments of living abroad.

Leonard returned to his parents’ home in Ampleforth this summer – a place he views as the cradle of his early international success.

He added: “All the building blocks that went into (this summer’s) European title were in Ampleforth and I mean running around the college grounds, running around Yearsley Woods and the college’s shale track.

“Throughout the year it looks different. It could feel like a cross-country on certain days, and it could feel like a road on others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s funny. You start to realise in distance running you actually don’t need that much.”

A change of scene has also coincided with a change of training regimen.

Having been mentored by his father during his career’s initial stages, Leonard – who is aiming for 27:45 next year in his favoured 10,000m category – is now under coach Andy Hobdell’s guidance as part of sponsor HOKA’s training group. This means he effectively works alone, with plans to move to London in January.

Before then, this weekend in Brussels is the target. With this being his ninth time representing the nation, he feels the air is ripe for victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad