Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick represent good versus good in fight to be crowned DP World Tour's No 1

THE narrative of good versus evil has been a difficult one to avoid as a civil war has raged in golf this year but the season draws to a close in Dubai this week with a refreshing case of good versus good.

The ‘evil’ player-grab of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series has taken a backseat for once as two of the genuine ‘good’ guys of the sport go head-to-head for the right to top the DP World Tour’s money list – the European Tour order of merit in old money.

Rory McIlroy is in the box seat. The World No 1 may not have won a major this year but he has done everything but, contending in all four, winning three times in America including the season-ending FedEx Cup and spending most of his time off the course calling out LIV rebels. Even without a major since 2014, McIlroy’s standing in the game has never been higher.

One of his big rivals this week is another of the game’s good eggs, Sheffield’s Matt Fitzpatrick, who put together a fine body of work in 2022 highlighted by that major breakthrough at the US Open at Brookline.

Matt Fitzpatrick of England attends the press conference prior to the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 15, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick has had three further top-10 finishes to his name this season, including a runner-up result at the Italian Open, held at next year’s Ryder Cup venue. He also has fond memories of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, having won it in 2016 and 2020.

“It’s very exciting to be in with a chance of winning the DP World Tour rankings,” said Fitzpatrick, pictured.

“I’ve come very close to finishing top in the past, so I’ll be going to Jumeirah Golf Estates with a lot of confidence knowing that I’ve had some great results on the Earth Course in the past.”

To do well again, Fitzpatrick needs to call on that extra length he has added to his game.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 16: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland practices at the driving range prior to the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

"I remember when I first came here in 2015, everyone said they didn't think that it would necessarily suit me because it is a big golf course,” he said.

“But there are things that you have to do well here, and putting is No. 1. That's the biggest influencer of playing well here, and driving is No. 2, and they are both my strengths.

“Over the years, obviously particularly as I've got longer as well now, that's obviously been a big bonus.

"You've seen Rory all these years play so well around here, and he can take bunkers out whenever he wants. It definitely is a big advantage to have that length here.”

To win the money list, Fitzpatrick needs at least a top-two finish and help from McIlroy and the only other player for whom victory this week would guarantee top spot – Ryan Fox of New Zealand.

“It’s a bit surreal to be honest,” said Fox, who has won twice this season and would have overtaken McIlroy with a third victory in last week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge, where he finished runner-up to Fleetwood.

“If you’d have said I’d be in this position at the start of the year I probably wouldn’t have believed you. It’s been an amazing season and hopefully I can finish it off this week.”

