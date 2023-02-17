Rosie Harris and Leeds Rhinos Netball ready for Leeds Beckett University homecoming

Triathlon was Rosie Harris’s sport of choice at Leeds Beckett University last year.

The 24-year-old Leeds Grammar School graduate was taking a year out from netball to pursue other interests, but didn’t stray too far from home.

“I trained for a long-distance triathlon for a year and I felt a bit blessed because of the calibre of athletes down at the track at Leeds Beckett University,” says Harris, who regularly saw the all-conquering Brownlee brothers and members of the British Triathlon squad going through their paces.

“You do realise how hard it is when they’re lapping you on the track and running for twice as long as you are.”

Rosie Harris, right, of Leeds Rhinos battles Chelsea Pitman od London Pulse for possession in the 2023 season opener (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images for England Netball)

The triathlon experiment was only ever going to be a one-year thing, and it helped give Harris a new purpose for her return to netball and Leeds Rhinos.

“Triathlon really opened me up to new types of training but I missed the jumping and landing of netball,” she says.

“It was a nice time away and a nice break.

"It gave me a keenness to come back, it’s given me more of a drive.

“Rhinos has always been an incredible club to be a part of, and it’s an easy environment to settle into.”

Harris is back at Leeds Beckett University on Sunday for the Rhinos’ first home game of the 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

They face Surrey Storm (3pm) at a venue that is one of five home courts across the region they will call home this season.