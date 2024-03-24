The 32-26 loss was the National League Two North leaders’ first of the season, as the Titans ran rampant throughout the high-pressure affair to almost guarantee this year’s fourth-tier promotion race will go to the final day.

Saturday’s clash had been billed as a likely title decider for Yorkshire’s two former Premiership clubs, with Leeds entering the game on 108 points and Rotherham only five points away having suffered a 26-20 defeat in November’s reverse fixture.

Given the high stakes involved and the raucous atmosphere in South Yorkshire, Poole was unsurprisingly feeling euphoric in victory.

THE RACE IS ON: John Okafor celebrates scoring one of two tries for Rotherham Titans in their stunning 32-26 win over National League Two North promotion rivals Leeds Tykes at Clifton Lane. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.

“I am absolutely buzzing with that result,” said Poole. “What a day, and what a game. Both sides were unbelievable, and we’ve come out on top.

“That is the best atmosphere I’ve ever experienced when playing in a rugby game, and that’s credit to the fans. It was just amazing to be part of, and it was nice to have all the boys fighting like that together.”

The hosts knew a bonus-point victory and the denial of any additional points for Leeds would provide them with parity in the title race.

Midway through the second half, that outcome looked to be on the cards as Rotherham commanded a healthy 27-12 lead.

EDGED OUT: Leeds Tykes try to get an attack rolling against Rotherham Titans. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.

But a late Tykes rally allowed the visitors to secure two incredibly valuable points for themselves – something Poole intends to keep out of mind.

“I’m not really thinking about that right now,” he added. “Maybe I will consider that factor during the week. Right now, I’m just happy to get the win.

“We just need to make sure we’re staying on task and enjoying the ride. That’s what I want until the end of the year.”

Leeds head coach Mike Aspinall is one man who will alternatively seek solace in the fact his side still have a strong shot at immediate promotion back to National League One.

NICE ONE: John Okafor celebrates his try for Rotherham Titans against Leeds Tykes. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.

The former Harrogate boss’s team were slow out of the blocks at a blustery Clifton Lane, and felt time simply ran out as they staged a late comeback.

“Albeit we’ve got two points out of the game, which from a title perspective is pretty critical, I’m definitely disappointed,” said Aspinall.

“I’m just gutted for the boys really, because you see the effort put in there at the end and them fighting for it together.

“If only we could have been given five minutes more, we might have brought it back.”

Most high-quality clashes are defined by fine margins and Aspinall believed such matters were the difference for his men on the day.

He added: “We just said we live by the sword and die by the sword.

“We played some good stuff, and I think we had the opportunities to score but we didn’t quite take as many as we should have done.

“All in all, I think Rotherham managed the game a bit better than we did.”

The 40-year-old agreed, however, that Saturday’s result could mean an epic end to the season.

“I’m obviously gutted, but wow it makes the last three weeks of the season very exciting,” he said.

“I’m not going to lie, I was hoping we could just enjoy our last game this season against Sheffield, but it might be more intense than we thought at Headingley.”

With full knowledge of the task at hand, Rotherham blitzed into an early lead via Lloyd Hayes’ central penalty kick.

The advantage grew moments later, to the enjoyment of a bustling Shed, when Jack Taylor entered a pitch-length footrace with Leeds’ backline following a kicked clearance and thrillingly snatched through to cross before Hayes secured the extras.

The visiting Tykes appeared shell-shocked but sought a swift recovery as Ben Turpin’s excellently executed kick-and-go on the left wing allowed him to touchdown.

John Okafur’s breakaway try after Hayes – who subsequently converted – had neatly laid off the former Harlequins man soon re-established Rotherham’s dominance.

With the break approaching, the hosts then put themselves only one try away from a much-desired bonus point when Harry Dunne finished off a fierce maul – leaving the half-time score at 22-5.

Jonny Teague’s second-half cross, however, delayed the inevitable as the flanker completed a period of sustained pressure from the Tykes before Callum Irvine converted.

The long-awaited moment then finally arrived as Taylor raced clear on the far right to secure the try bonus point and make it 27-12.

Rotherham subsequently looked tired from their herculean efforts, and Leeds took full advantage as Pete Lucock ran in from close range and Irvine got the extras.

Tensions mounted and the Titans eventually capitulated when Kieran Davies broke through to give the Tykes their own try bonus point, with the score standing at 27-26.