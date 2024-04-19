There are those who seek immediate glory by sprinting to the front of the pack, and there are those who prefer to lurk behind – waiting to pounce at the deadliest opportunity.

If the current National League Two North standings are anything to go by, Rotherham Titans appear to have won out via the latter approach in their season-long title race with Leeds Tykes.

Although the West Yorkshire side are currently leading the fourth tier, their surprise 18-15 loss away to fifth-placed Fylde last Saturday means the Titans are perfectly poised to take top spot before the final day if they capitalise on today’s game in hand against seventh-placed Sheffield Tigers.

Rotherham Titans need to win their last two games to win promotion from National Two North. (Picture: Kerrie Beddows).

A mere three points now separate the two former Premiership clubs, but Rotherham rugby consultant Harvey Biljon insists his men must focus only on this weekend’s South Yorkshire derby at Dore Moor.

“We’ve got to worry about this game before we worry about the next one (away to Billingham),” Biljon told The Yorkshire Post.

“People have done the sums regarding how to secure promotion.

“I would be lying if I said we didn’t address last weekend’s results in Tuesday evening’s training session, but I can categorically say if it comes down to the last weekend of the season that will take care of itself.

“We can only focus on where we are right now, and that’s these training sessions and what is going to be a very tough game at Sheffield Tigers.

“I understand there is a fair bit of rivalry with Tigers and I’m sure that will come into play at the weekend.”

The former Wasps player last year helped Jersey Reds to the Championship title as their director of rugby before the club’s collapse and is deploying his extensive experience to propel Rotherham’s march towards National League One.

Jersey’s sad demise following their on-field success is what eventually led Biljon to Clifton Lane last October, and the South African has ensured the squad’s mindset has not been drawn too much into their duel with the Tykes.

He believes this stance has protected the club’s players from any psychological change, after their resounding 67-20 home victory over Preston Grasshoppers and Leeds’ loss caused a transition from so-called hunters to hunted.

“To be honest, I don’t think there has been a psychological change,” Biljon added.

“When I arrived, there was a clear focus on chasing Leeds.

“Well, that changed after a couple of weeks and we’ve just been focusing on ourselves and, by doing that, we’ve not actually paid much attention to what’s been going on with Leeds.

“We’ve just focused on ourselves, and we’ve found ourselves in this situation.”

“We don’t want to do anything different.”

This term’s title race has been enthralling throughout, with Rotherham only suffering a 26-20 loss to their promotion rivals in November and Leeds seeing defeat in last month’s reverse fixture – which finished 32-26 – as well as against Fylde last weekend.

It has revived memories of past glory days for supporters of both clubs, with the sides previously waging war in the second tier’s play-offs little more than ten years ago.

Such renewed enthusiasm for on-pitch affairs has been noticed by Biljon, who is deservedly proud of his contributions to what will be remembered as a thrilling season for Yorkshire’s rugby scene – regardless of the outcome.

He added: “There’s a real buzz around Rotherham to do with everything going on at the club.

“From someone who has been around, it feels like there’s real community feel.