Rotherham Titans edge a point closer as Wharfedale give Leeds Tykes a fright

Those two results set up a mouth-watering crucial clash between the rivals next Saturday.

Ionians drew first blood against Rotherham with an early try from hooker Sam Edwards and the conversion and a penalty from Lewis Minikin giving them a 10-0 lead after just 22 minutes, but the Titans were soon off the mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second row John Okafor opened their account, and further tries followed from prop Charlie Capps, full-back Jack Townend and sub Tipiloma Kivalu, while No 8 Callum Bustin’s try on the hour mark was also converted by centre Ritchie Hayes as Rotherham took control at 35-10.

Matchwinner: Kieran Davies crossed late on to maintain Leeds Tykes 100 per cent record with victory at Wharfedale on Saturday (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Replacement Alex Forth scored for the East Yorkshire side with 12 minutes left and Minikin added the conversion, but it was never going to be enough to challenge Rotherham who had the last word with Kivalu’s second try and a conversion from Will Milner.

Leeds Tykes were made to work hard for their narrow win at Wharfedale in a match which was just as close as their encounter in the first half of the season.

Tykes scored first as Ewan Evans intercepted a wayward Wharfedale pass and ran in from inside his own half, Kieran Davies converting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Davidson hit back for Wharfedale on 52 minutes, although with the conversion missed they stuck at 7-5 behind. Six minutes later Davidson slotted over a penalty to push Wharfedale into a narrow 8-7 lead, but a late try and conversion from Kieran Davies sealed the win for Leeds.

Sheffield remain third despite narrowly losing 23-22 at Fylde.

Scrum-half Elliot Fisher drew first blood for Sheffield, but they were 10-5 behind at half-time. Sheffield hit back early in the second half with Christian Hooper running in two tries, both converted by Fisher.

Fylde retook the lead with a second converted try and a penalty around the hour mark, but Fisher’s 65th- minute penalty left Sheffield narrowly ahead at 22-20, only for Fylde to win it with a late penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otley had to be content with a losing bonus point in National Two North after they were beaten 26-22 at Tynedale.

Winger Sam Taylor and scrum-half Rory Gaffney both scored first-half tries and Gavin Stead kicked a conversion as the two sides were evenly matched at12-12 with 30 minutes played.

Tynedale edged in front with a third try before the break, but there wasn’t much in it with Joe Rowntree slotting over a penalty to narrow the gap to 19-15 at half-time.

However, Fylde went 26-15 ahead with a fourth try, while wing forward Sam Waddington’s late try and Stead’s conversion left Otley just short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere Hull also lost narrowly on the road, with Lymm winning 28-22.

Billingham were 30-19 winners over Sheffield Tigers, a surprise result given Billingham are second bottom and the Tigers are sixth.

Huddersfield remain rooted to the foot of the table after losing out 70-19 at Preston Grasshoppers.

Driffield booked their place in the final of the Yorkshire Cup with a 41-7 win over Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will meet the winner of the Goole v Cleckheaton semi-final match-up, which was postponed.

Keighley and Bradford Salem will battle out the final of the Yorkshire Shield.

Keighley were 34-10 winners over West Leeds in Saturday’s semi-final, while Salem were 33-3 winners over Wensleydale.