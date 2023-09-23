Rotherham Titans: From Mike Umaga to Hendre Fourie, how Clifton Laners defied the odds for 100 years and counting

As Rotherham’s players take on Huddersfield today at Clifton Lane in a Yorkshire derby in National 2 North, their minds and attitude will be very much on the present and the future and not on the club’s past, illustrious though that is.

As the cub celebrates its 100th anniversary this year – their first match was at Dewsbury on Saturday October 13, 1923, which was lost 9-6 – everyone connected with the Titans is determined that such a milestone must be rewarded with success on the field.

Promotion runs through the veins of Rotherham RUFC, and while they’ve suffered the pain of relegation twice from the Premiership in 2001 and 2004, the Championship in 2018 and National One in 2020, they appear to be recovering from years of disappointment.

Confidence and optimism have returned as financial backers – Rotherham businessmen and ex-players Martin Jenkinson and Nick Cragg – continue to support the club with thousands of pounds as they have done so every year since rescuing it from closure in 2004.

Golden moment: John Dudley, right, celebrates Rotherham's win over Bedford to secure promotion to the Premiership in 2000. (Picture: Rotherham Advertiser)

Interestingly, in an industrial area where football is an addiction and where there was none or little rugby union before 1923, Rotherham have been fortunate to attract passion for the sport from wealthy, local businessmen, certainly in the professional era, officially beginning in 1995.

The rise from provincial obscurity to national prominence in May 2000 when Rotherham famously outscored Bedford over two legs to earn promotion to the Premiership, owed much to the vision and commitment of Mike Yarlett – another former player – who ran Yorkshire Windows, a vibrant company with headquarters in the town.

The introduction of competitive leagues in 1987-88 revolutionised the game, and Rotherham benefited frequently. Their rapid rise – five promotions in six seasons after winning North East 1 in 1989 – advanced them into the second tier of English rugby, an astonishing achievement based on the power and skill of players like John Dudley, Richard Selkirk, Craig West, Kevin Plant, Simon Bunting and Sam Coy, all Yorkshire-born.

Yarlett’s persuasive personality and ambition to reach the Premiership attracted top quality players. Canadian Mike Schmid, Wakefield’s Dave Scully and Halifax RLFC star, Mike Umaga, were signed as the promotion challenge, guided by coach Jim Kilfoyle, ex-Wakefield, gathered credibility.

Rotherham's flying superstar Mike Umaga takes on the Birminghan Solihull defender in the 2003 promotion-winning season. (Picture: Gary Longbottom)

The Premiership ambition was fulfilled at Bedford’s ground, Goldington Road, in May 2000, during an emotional and memorable contest in which the champions of National One, having beaten Bedford, the Premiership’s bottom club 40-20 in the first leg at Clifton Lane, clinched promotion by winning 40-34 overall.

With little time to prepare for the biggest challenge in their history, and lacking the experience of the established clubs like Leicester Tigers and Bath, Rotherham’s enthusiasm and work-rate struggled to compete; indeed, in their first season in the Premiership, only two sides were beaten, London Irish and Saracens.

Relegation followed, but the Titans suffered yet another blow when, despite winning National One again, promotion was refused by the RFU because, it was alleged, their facilities failed to match Premiership standards.

This setback was, though, overcome. Winning National One for the third time in 2003, Rotherham gained automatic promotion, but again failed to compete; out of their depth, they failed to win a game, even their home matches at Millmoor, so relegation reoccurred and the financial crisis, erupting in the spring of 2004, seriously threatened the club’s existence.

Rotherham player Dave Scully pictured in action against Perpignan in the European Shield on 20 January 2001 (Picture: Simon Hulme)

The dream then had turned into a nightmare, but with the backing of Jenkinson and Cragg, Rotherham survived and, indeed, twice under coach Lee Blackett, now at Bath, produced vigorous and exciting teams, which fought the promotion play-offs in 2014 and 2015, but lost to Bristol, as the glimpse of competing again in the Premiership vanished.

Since those notable achievements under Blackett, Rotherham’s status as one of the country’s top professional clubs was maintained for a while. However, after 13 seasons in the Championship, relegation to National One happened in 2018, and the slump accelerated in 2020 as they dropped down to National 2 North.

As the club plan ahead, Rotherham can look back with profound pride at their past, not least in developing future internationals such as England’s David Strettle and Hendre Fourie, Guy Easterby of Ireland, Ramiro Pez playing for Italy and Pablo Socino for Argentina.

Given Rotherham’s history, Cragg, chairman since 2004, is understandably proud: “We are one of the most successful clubs in the British Isles, on and off the field, and one of our greatest moments was going to France and beating Perpignan 20-19 in the European Shield.

Mike Schmid, Rotherham's captain holds the cup after Rotherham once again won National One, although that year in 2002 they would be denied promotion.

“I think we see our natural home as being in National One. To return to the Championship would take a lot of money.

"The league will be reorganised, I think, to form a National One North and National One South.