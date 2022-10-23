He opened the scoring for the visitors in the 18th minute, converting his own try for a 7-0 lead before two penalties from Tighe Maxwell-Whiteley narrowed the deficit.

The two sides traded tries in the run-up to half time, Leeds’ score coming in the 39th minute from No 8 Matt Burke while the conversion from Maxwell-Whiteley gave them the lead at half time at 13-12.

However, after the break, Bishop’s Stortford took control with two more tries to run out 27-13 winners – while claiming a bonus point.



There was no better luck for Hull either, the East Yorkshire side losing out 45-5 to continue their hunt for a first victory. They were 19-0 down before left winger Jack Edwards raced in, and it proved to be their only score of the game against a dominant and in-form Plymouth side.

Otley moved up to fourth in the National Two (North) table after a hard-fought 28-15 win over Preston Grasshoppers at Cross Green. The two sides were evenly matched through a first half which ended 13-10 to Otley, but the Yorkshire side dug in and defended well after the break to wrap up a five-try five-point win.

Right winger Blake Morgan raced in for a fourth minute try to Otley, and stand-off Edward Crossland’s 16th minute penalty put them 8-0 ahead. Preston hit back with a converted try and a penalty to take the lead, but No 8 Sam Waddington’s try a minute before the break left Otley 13-10 ahead.