Rugby union news: Old Leeds Tykes man haunts his former side as Owen Farrell and Luke Cowan-Dickie add to Eddie Jones’ England injury worries

FORMER Leeds Tykes scrum-half Connor Lloyd helped Bishop’s Stortford mastermind a 27-13 victory over the Yorkshire outfit in National One on Saturday afternoon.

By The Newsroom
35 minutes ago

He opened the scoring for the visitors in the 18th minute, converting his own try for a 7-0 lead before two penalties from Tighe Maxwell-Whiteley narrowed the deficit.

The two sides traded tries in the run-up to half time, Leeds’ score coming in the 39th minute from No 8 Matt Burke while the conversion from Maxwell-Whiteley gave them the lead at half time at 13-12.

However, after the break, Bishop’s Stortford took control with two more tries to run out 27-13 winners – while claiming a bonus point.

There was no better luck for Hull either, the East Yorkshire side losing out 45-5 to continue their hunt for a first victory. They were 19-0 down before left winger Jack Edwards raced in, and it proved to be their only score of the game against a dominant and in-form Plymouth side.

Otley moved up to fourth in the National Two (North) table after a hard-fought 28-15 win over Preston Grasshoppers at Cross Green. The two sides were evenly matched through a first half which ended 13-10 to Otley, but the Yorkshire side dug in and defended well after the break to wrap up a five-try five-point win.

Right winger Blake Morgan raced in for a fourth minute try to Otley, and stand-off Edward Crossland’s 16th minute penalty put them 8-0 ahead. Preston hit back with a converted try and a penalty to take the lead, but No 8 Sam Waddington’s try a minute before the break left Otley 13-10 ahead.

Centre Clark Wells added Otley’s third try on 53 minutes, but Grasshoppers themselves scored one three minutes later to stay in touch at 18-15.