ARGENTINA’S scrum may lack of the potency of old but Dan Cole insists it remains a significant threat to England’s goal of making a triumphant start to their World Cup.

Two sides who take pride in their forward dominance collide in Pool D’s highest-profile fixture in Marseille on Saturday, with the winners placing one foot into the quarter-finals.

Argentina’s last great scrum was 2015 when feared props Marcos Ayerza and Ramiro Herrera helped them reach the World Cup semi-finals, but more strings have now been added to the Pumas’ bow.

But tighthead prop Cole insists that with his Leicester team-mate Julian Montoya present in their front row at hooker, they are still a formidable set-piece unit.

READY FOR ACTION: Dan Cole, who insists Argentina's scrum may lack of the potency of old but remains a significant threat to England's goal of making a triumphant start to their World Cup on Saturday. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

“It’s a force. Whether it’s the force of your (Martin) Scelzos, (Rodrigo) Ronceros and (Mario) Ledesmas….. But you still have Montoya, who I know brilliantly well,” said Cole.

“You look at their team in the Rugby Championship, they’re dangerous. If you have one scrummage where you are not fully focused they will do you damage and get stuck into you.

“They’re a dangerous team and they’ve grown their game in other areas. We know what’s coming up front.

“They love the physical contest. You speak to some of their front five – Tomas Lavanini when he was at Leicester and Montoya – and they relish the physical part of the game.

PRIMED AND READY: Argentina's Julian Montoya tackles England's Luke Cowan-Dickie when the two teams met last November at Twickenham. Picture: Dave Davies/PA

“Marcos Ayerza could talk for days about the scrum, both the physical and mental aspect of it.

“That’s the tradition of their game, we respect that and we look forward to playing them because that’s the game.”

Cole will be in the front line of resistance to Argentina’s forward assault at the Stade Velodrome as he prepares to take part in his fourth World Cup, either in the number three jersey or as a replacement.

The 36-year-old’s Test career appeared to be over until Steve Borthwick’s arrival as head coach offered a route back and he made his first appearance since the 2019 final in the recent Six Nations.

UNDER PRESSURE: England head coach, Steve Borthwick Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

England’s scrum was overwhelmed by South Africa in Yokohama four years ago and Cole appeared to have paid the price.

“I didn’t think this would happen but now I’m here and I’m very happy and grateful to be part of it,” Cole said.

“It was a surprise to get the call from Steve because I hadn’t played for England for three years. I’d worked with him at Leicester but he didn’t give anything away.

“After 2019 and what happened in the final, I wouldn’t say it would have been easy to have packed it in, but it would have been easy to just drift.”

Borthwick names his starting XV on Thursday afternoon, with either Will Stuart or Kyle Sinckler joining Cole in the 23.

England’s head coach faces a difficult decision at scrum-half with no clear pick emerging from the trio of Ben Youngs, Danny Care and Alex Mitchell.

Manu Tuilagi is expected to be joined in the centres by either Ollie Lawrence or Joe Marchant, while two of Elliot Daly, Jonny May, Max Malins and Henry Arundell will fill the wing slots.

Topsy Ojo, meanwhile, has backed under-pressure Borthwick to turn his side’s poor form around in France.

England have won just two of their nine fixtures in 2023 and will look to ignite their World Cup bid in their crucial opening Pool D fixture against Argentina on Saturday and the former London Irish and England player Ojo acknowledged Borthwick’s side have not won enough games of late but insists they have the tools to create an upturn in form.

“There’s definitely a lot of pressure on him (Borthwick) at the minute,” said Ojo. “He’ll know that he’s not won enough games and the pressure comes down to how well this World Cup goes for him.

“If England don’t get out of the group then the pressure will increase tenfold.

“I do (have faith in Borthwick and England), especially when I look at what he’s done as a coach and the playing group. I think the players will turn up and, having watched them every week in the Premiership, I know what they’re capable of.

“You can see what’s starting to gel on the pitch and as a group under Steve and as they get used to playing with each other over a long period of time, they’ll become more efficient.”

The former winger earmarked the No 8 position as pivotal and called for improved defensive performances after England shipped 53 points to France in March and lost 30-22 to Fiji in their final warm-up game.

“The power and physicality game in rugby is huge,” he added. “You need your ball carriers to carry 10-15 times a game and make three to five metres every time to put your team on the front foot and gain momentum.