Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood hits Yorkshire golf fan on the head, but can't knock him out

Five days after playing the shot that clinched the Ryder Cup for Europe, Tommy Fleetwood was hitting spectators in the crowd at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.
Nick Westby
Published 6th Oct 2023, 18:10 BST

The 32-year-old from Southport was one of the stars of Luke Donald’s team as Europe beat the United States at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome last weekend.

And in his first tournament since he is struggling to make the cut after rounds of 69, 73 in the pro-am which is played over three courses, St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

Playing Kingsbarns on Friday, Fleetwood accidentally struck Yorkshireman Andrew Summerskill on the head with his golf ball, drawing blood.

Concern: Tommy Fleetwood speaks to Andrew Summerskill from Yorkshire after his ball struck him on the head during day two of the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Kingsbarns. (Picture: Robert Perry/PA Wire)Concern: Tommy Fleetwood speaks to Andrew Summerskill from Yorkshire after his ball struck him on the head during day two of the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Kingsbarns. (Picture: Robert Perry/PA Wire)
Fleetwood was quick to rush to the aid of the injured fan. Golf balls landing in the crowd is not uncommon.

Fleetwood is 11 shots behind his Ryder Cup team-mate Matt Fitzpatrick of Sheffield who leads the tournament on 13-under after rounds of 67 at Carnoustie and 64 at Kingsbarns.

Both Fleetwood and Fitzpatrick are at St Andrews on Saturday.

Howley Hall’s Marcus Armitage is three shots off the lead after a 68 at St Andrews.

