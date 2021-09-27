Ryder Cup trophy was made right here in Sheffield

The famous golf honour battled for biennially by Europe and the United States - and won convincingly by the USA at Whistling Straits this week – was manufactured in South Yorkshire.
Mappin & Webb, an international jewellery company founded in 1775 by Jonathan Mappin, produced the original Ryder Cup trophy.
Presented in 1927 at the first match between Great Britain andnd Ireland and the United States teams, the Ryder Cup trophy was commissioned by English seed merchant Samuel Ryder.
The cup itself is made from gold and cost £250 when it was first commissioned. It is now worth around £15,000.
The trophy weighs four pounds and comes in at a 17 inches tall.
Europe will look to win it back in Rome in 2023.