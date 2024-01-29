All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Ryder Cup winner Thomas Bjorn to be guest host of Yorkshire Invitational at Ilkley

A former Ryder Cup captain and a stalwart of the European Tour for decades is the headline act at the Yorkshire Invitational this summer.
Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:30 GMT

Thomas Bjorn, a 16-time winner on the European Tour and winning captain of the 2018 European Ryder Cup team in Paris, will be the guest host of the fifth staging of the event at Ilkley Golf Club. The two-day tournament takes place on Tuesday August 27 and Wednesday August 28.

Now in its fifth year, the event has been hosted by the likes of Ian Woosnam, Rich Beem and Michael Campbell in the past.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ikley’s own Mark James, the 1999 European Ryder Cup captain, is a regular at the event.

Denmark's Thomas Bjorn will host the Yorkshire Invitational at Ilkley in August (Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)Denmark's Thomas Bjorn will host the Yorkshire Invitational at Ilkley in August (Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Denmark's Thomas Bjorn will host the Yorkshire Invitational at Ilkley in August (Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

"The standard of the field is very high, it’s not far off a Legends Tour event, and the course is just a joy to play,” said James.

James will be back this year and available to play alongside, as is Roger Chapman, Phillip Price, Peter Baker and Stephen Dodd. Darren Gough, Gary McAllister and Robbie Fowler are among the celebrity guests.

For more details visit SGH Events.

Related topics:IlkleyParis