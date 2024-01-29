Ryder Cup winner Thomas Bjorn to be guest host of Yorkshire Invitational at Ilkley

Thomas Bjorn, a 16-time winner on the European Tour and winning captain of the 2018 European Ryder Cup team in Paris, will be the guest host of the fifth staging of the event at Ilkley Golf Club. The two-day tournament takes place on Tuesday August 27 and Wednesday August 28.

Now in its fifth year, the event has been hosted by the likes of Ian Woosnam, Rich Beem and Michael Campbell in the past.

Ikley’s own Mark James, the 1999 European Ryder Cup captain, is a regular at the event.

Denmark's Thomas Bjorn will host the Yorkshire Invitational at Ilkley in August (Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

"The standard of the field is very high, it’s not far off a Legends Tour event, and the course is just a joy to play,” said James.

James will be back this year and available to play alongside, as is Roger Chapman, Phillip Price, Peter Baker and Stephen Dodd. Darren Gough, Gary McAllister and Robbie Fowler are among the celebrity guests.