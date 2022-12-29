Sa'aed Nelson and Kipper Nichols scoring in vain as Sheffield Sharks lose fifth straight to Cheshire Phoenix

Sheffield Sharks lost for the fifth game in a row as their recent on-court troubles continued.

Sharks lost 88-73 to Cheshire Phoenix at Ponds Forge to stretch their unbeaten sequence to the longest of the season.

Despite the best efforts of Sa’aed Nelson with 21 points and Kipper Nichols with 17, Sharks never really competed on the scoreboard with Cheshire after the midpoint of the second quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were in the game at 30-29 down after a 7-0 run before the Phoenix took charge by opening up a nine-point lead going into half-time.

Kipper Nichols scored 17 points for Sheffield Sharks in the defeat to Cheshire Phoenix. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoenix pulled away in the second half with Maceo Jack leading the way with 18 points.

Nelson was playing his first game in over a month due to a calf injury and he even stepped in as captain with regular on-court leader Rodney Glasgow Jnr out through illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad