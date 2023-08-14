Sam Bairstow follows Alex Fitzpatrick with breakthrough win on Challenge Tour

Two golfers from Sheffield who are just a year into their professional careers have earned victories over the past week that has put them on the cusp of joining the DP World Tour.

Fresh from a 17th-place finish at the The Open at Royal Liverpool last month, Alex Fitzpatrick became a winner on the Challenge Tour for the first time last week when triumphing by five shots at the British Challenge presented by Modest: Golf Management at St Mellion.

And that was followed by a maiden win on Europe’s second-tier circuit for left-hander Sam Bairstow, who celebrated his 25th birthday last week by winning the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at Newmachar in Aberdeenshire on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victories put the two Yorkshiremen who turned professional last summer into the top 20 of the Challenge Tour rankings, a position that will see them earn promotion to the DP World Tour for next season if they can hold onto them.

Winning feeling: Sam Bairstow of England tees off at the par 4 18th hole during Day Four of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by the R&A at Newmachar Golf Club on August 13, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Picture: Kenny Smith/Getty Images)

Bairstow, who turned pro after a glittering amateur career highlighted by winning the Brabazon Trophy, produced a bogey-free weekend to win in Scotland, opening up the possibility of something he hadn’t considered at the beginning of the year.

“I didn’t really know the position I was in until I saw the scoreboard on the 16th,” said Bairstow, whose win catapulted him up to 17th in the rankings. “From there it was a case of trying to focus on what I was doing.

“Going into this year I really didn’t know what to expect given it was my first year on the Challenge Tour. I was just thinking about keeping my card, never mind winning or getting into the top 20 in the Rankings and possible promotion to the DP World Tour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A clever golfer who can pick his way around a golf course, Bairstow had to hold his nerve to secure his breakthrough win, with the par putt on the final hole one that he will remember most fondly.

Sheffield's Sam Bairstow proudly shows off the trophy following his one stroke victory during Day Four of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by the R&A at Newmachar Golf Club on August 13, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Picture: Kenny Smith/Getty Images)

Stood on the 18th tee with a two-shot lead, playing partner Romain Wattel – a former winner on the European Tour – would make him sweat after a fantastic approach to five feet. Bairstow, meanwhile, left himself a testing six-foot putt for victory which he duly converted.

“Yesterday I saw the forecast was going to be a bit windy and I just played really smart,” said the Hallowes member.

"I knew it wasn't going to be as windy today but I thought if I did the same, I wouldn't be too far off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were plenty of chances out there, so it was all about keeping the mistakes off the card.”

Alex Fitzpatrick of England celebrates winning last week on the Challenge Tour at St. Mellion (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

The win coming just a week after Fitzpatrick won at St Mellion further underlines the strength of Sheffield golf, a city which is already home to two major champions in Alex’s brother Matt and Danny Willett.

The younger Fitzpatrick, 24, clearly took what he had learned from competing solidly at the Open where at one stage on the Sunday at Royal Liverpool he was in a tie for fourth before fading into a highly-credible 17th.

Fitzpatrick was realistic after that final round at Hoylake about not disrespecting the level he was at, knowing he had to work hard on the Challenge Tour to get the results that would see him earn a place competing against the bigger names on a more frequent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two weeks later he was a winner on the Challenge Tour after a four-under-par round of 68 to go with rounds of 72-66-70 closed out a five-shot win in Cornwall.

Fitzpatrick was delighted to secure a maiden win on the Challenge Tour having come close on several occasions already in 2023.

“I’m ecstatic,” said the Hallamshire golfer, who climbed to seventh on the rankings.

“I feel like I’ve been playing some decent golf and I’ve been putting in a lot of work. It’s just nice to see it finally pay off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sunday is always tough. You know people are going to make a move and luckily I was the one that did. I couldn’t be happier.

“Over the past year on the Challenge Tour, I feel like I’ve put myself in contention quite a lot. I did it in India and in the Netherlands but not got it over the line.

"It’s been an amazing week and I’m very happy to get it done.”

Lucas Glover eclipsed Patrick Cantlay in a play-off to win the FedEx St Jude Championship and claim a second straight PGA Tour victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The American duo were forced into an extra hole in Memphis after each completing 72 holes on 15 under par. Glover, 43, ultimately claimed victory with a par on the 18th hole playoff after Cantlay found water off the tee.

Speaking after his victory, which comes just a week after he took out Wyndham Championship, Glover said: “If you would have told me this three months ago, I’d tell you you’re crazy. It’s just one of those sad ways athletes are wired. We always believe in ourselves no matter how bad it is.”