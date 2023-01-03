SAM ZAJAC was pleased to see Leeds Knights come through their latest test of character - but warned there will be plenty more to come in their pursuit of the NIHL National league title.

The Knights were deposed from the top of the standings for the first time this season going into the Christmas schedule by Milton Keynes Lightning.

But, following a hectic run of four games in six days, they have entered 2023 restored to top spot after picking up a maximum eight-point haul in two derbies apiece against Sheffield Steeldogs and Hull Seahawks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s first game of the year, which saw the Knights record a commanding 7-2 win over Hull, marked the beginning of a busy month for Ryan Aldridge’s team, who face a two-legged NIHL Cup semi-final showdown against the Steeldogs in among the usual flurry of regular season games.

READY FOR ACTION: Sam Zajac returned to the Leeds Knights line-up on Sunday. He is primed for a busy January ahead. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zajac was called back into action earlier than expected due to the Knights’ injury issues in defence, a situation made worse due to a nasty hand injury suffered by recent recruit Thomas Barry in the 5-3 win against his former club the Steeldogs on Saturday.

With Jordan Griffin and Bailey Perre both still out injured and Archie Hazeldine committed to Nottingham Panthers, Barry’s knock left head coach Aldridge short on options, prompting a return for Zajac and a call-up for two-way signing Ethan Mayoh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zajac, missing since late November with a lower-body injury, got through the 60 minutes against Hull and was pleased to play his part in stretching the Knights’ winning run to six games, one which leaves them one point ahead of second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning with three games in hand.

“We’ve shown a lot of good character this past week or so,” said Zajac. “Particularly with us being short on the back end, but there were guys like Ethan Mayoh stepping up (on Sunday) and Thomas Barry has been a great addition since he came in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

FACE-OFF: Leeds Knights Cole Shudra (left) and Hull Seahawks' Sam Towner square up against each other in Sunday's derby clash at Elland Road Ice Arena. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

“Hopefully we can get bodies back in as we have a big month coming up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got the Cup semi-final games against Sheffield, so we’re going to have a couple of three-game weekends to contend with. They are going to be big tests but we’ve passed one big test by getting through the past week with maximum points.”