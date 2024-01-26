San Francisco 49ers hosting NFL watch party for NFC Championship game with Detroit Lions in Leeds
As they did last season, the 49ers are taking over the BOX Sports Bar in Leeds city centre for a free event for fans of the team and the NFL to go and enjoy watching together a game between two teams who are just one win from the Super Bowl.
The event will begin at 9.30pm.
Attendees will be treated to an authentic Levi’s Stadium gameday atmosphere and interactive activities including fan chants, scoring songs, raffles, and giveaways at the conclusion of each quarter.
Nick Clarke, 49ers senior manager of fan engagement, said: “After two incredible watch parties in Leeds last season, we are excited to return for the NFC Championship game.
"Our UK fanbase is immensely passionate and we could not be more grateful for the opportunity to continue to provide them with experiences and memories that authentically connect them with our brand.”
This event will be the third 49ers watch party in Leeds. Last season, fans packed BOX Sports Bar for the first official watch party hosted overseas by the 49ers. Then, for the NFC Championship Game, another watch party was held at Elland Road, home for Leeds United Football Club.