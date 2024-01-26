San Francisco 49ers hosting NFL watch party for NFC Championship game with Detroit Lions in Leeds

As they did last season, the 49ers are taking over the BOX Sports Bar in Leeds city centre for a free event for fans of the team and the NFL to go and enjoy watching together a game between two teams who are just one win from the Super Bowl.

The event will begin at 9.30pm.

To attend, fans must reserve a ticket online HERE. Tickets are free and required for entry.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass during the second half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi's Stadium on January 20 (Picture: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Attendees will be treated to an authentic Levi’s Stadium gameday atmosphere and interactive activities including fan chants, scoring songs, raffles, and giveaways at the conclusion of each quarter.

Nick Clarke, 49ers senior manager of fan engagement, said: “After two incredible watch parties in Leeds last season, we are excited to return for the NFC Championship game.

"Our UK fanbase is immensely passionate and we could not be more grateful for the opportunity to continue to provide them with experiences and memories that authentically connect them with our brand.”