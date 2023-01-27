Quarterbacks ranging from game-changers in Patrick Mahomes to overnight success stories in Brock Purdy may attract most of the attention, but the final four teams left in the race to be crowned the NFL’s ‘world champions’ are littered with stories.

Like Kerry Hyder Jr, not one of the standout names of the 212 players left standing who are hoping to be part of a Super Bowl-winning team, but a vital piece of the jigsaw for the San Francisco 49ers no less.

As a defensive end, the 31-year-old from Texas, is tasked with helping shut down Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles’ mobile, MVP-calibre quarterback in Sunday night’s NFC Championship game, an event 49ers and NFL fans are invited to enjoy via a Watch Party at Elland Road.

Hyder does not make as make as many headlines as a Hurts, a Mahomes the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs who face Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game later on Sunday evening, or a Purdy, the 262nd and last player picked in last year’s draft who has accelerated San Francisco’s run to the post-season since succeeding two injured quarterbacks ahead of him.

Kerry Hyder Jr. #92 of the San Francisco 49ers hits Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham during the Week 17 regular season game. (Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Hyder wasn’t even drafted. He has had to scrap for everything he has earned on five different teams.

"It would mean everything,” he says from the 49ers locker room this week, when asked about the prospect of winning Super Bowl LVII in Arizona next month. “I guess you would call me something of a journeyman, so to win a Super Bowl and have a home and a place I can always come back to, to finally get to the big game, I get chills just thinking about it.

"But you’ve got to understand there’s no tomorrow, you can’t think too far ahead or what might happen before or after the game. All we can think about is the Eagles and finding a way to win.

"Doesn’t matter if it’s by a bunch or by a little, it doesn’t matter, it’s finding a way to win.”

'I get chills just thinking about it,' - San Francisco 49ers Kerry Hyder Jr on Super Bowl ambition. (Picture: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

​Hurts has thrown for 22 touchdowns against just six interceptions in his third season as the Eagles’ starting quarterback.

His play helped the Eagles win the NFC East and earn the No 1 seed in the National Football Conference. The 49ers were the second seeds, and while Hyder rejects any notion of them going into Philadelphia as marginal underdogs, he knows keeping Hurts quiet will go a long way to helping San Francisco reach a seventh Super Bowl in the history of one of the sport’s most storied franchises.

"You’ve got to account for him, he’s their quarterback, he gets their team going, he’s their MVP candidate,” Hyder told The Yorkshire Post.

“As a group we’ve got to stop him.

Brock Purdy has steered the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship game against Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, a game you can follow at a Watch Party at Elland Road. (Picture: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"He’s had a great year, but obviously we have too and as a group we’re excited for that challenge.

​"We’re a good team, they are, this is where good teams meet, the Championship game. It’s going to come down to one or two plays.”

