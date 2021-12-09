Saudi Arabian Grand Prix circuit needs to be made safer, says W Series driver Sarah Moore

INCIDENT: Mick Schumacher was one of several racers who could not complete Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Picture: Getty Images.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix, which was won by Lewis Hamilton, was stopped twice by red flags following incidents on the track while the virtual safety car was called into action on more than one occasion.

Earlier in the day, Enzo Fittipaldi and Theo Pourchaire were airlifted to hospital after a serious crash at the start of the Formula 2 race in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia will host a Grand Prix again in March 2022 but Moore feels more needs to be done to protect those behind the wheel.

SARAH MOORE: Yorkshire W Series driver. Picture: Getty Images.

“From a racing driver’s point of view, I am not really sure on the safety of the track,” said the Harrogate-born driver.

“Not just from what happened in the F1 but from the other races that happened at the weekend as well.

“In terms of the F1 race, it was definitely entertaining. I am not quite sure how to describe it really.”

She continued: “It was one of those tracks, where it is quite high speed and if something goes wrong you are going into a barrier quite hard.

“It means you can’t always go into a barrier at the right angle, not that you can plan for how you go into a barrier.

“From the crashes I saw, I just think there had to be another way for them to make it safer than what it was.

“I think the safety of the circuit needs to improve, to allow the drivers to push themselves to their limits.

“They don’t want something that might go slightly wrong for them as a driver and for their team as well.”

Moore is not alone in feeling that changes need to be made, with fellow Brit George Russell calling for modifications after he crashed out of the inaugural race in Jeddah.