One Yorkshire athlete will be looking to continue his dominance of an event while two young men from the White Rose are set to go head-to-head for a middle distance title at this weekend’s UK Championships in Manchester.

Shot putter Scott Lincoln of the City of York club is seeking to win a 16th national title (outdoor or indoor) as he continues his journey towards a second Olympics in Paris next summer.

Lincoln, a former part-time bricklayer, is in good form heading into Manchester having thrown a season’s best of 21.10m at the recent European Team Championships.

“They were my second and third furthest throws ever," said Lincoln of his efforts in Poland last month.

Scott Lincoln is vying for a 16th UK title in Manchester this weekend (Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

"I’ve been in great shape all season, and I knew it was ready to click but it has been a very frustrating few weeks. There is definitely more in there.

"My coach even said after my 21.10m, ‘you haven’t even hit it yet’, and that is the feeling I am getting.”

Lincoln takes to the throwing circle on Saturday at 1.50pm around the same time attention on the track turns to the Men's 800m and two young Yorkshiremen.

Max Burgin, 21, of Halifax Harriers is the defending champion in the race but faces a challenge for his title from among others, Ethan Hussey, 20, of Leeds who has recorded the second fastest time in the UK this season.

Alexandra Bell of Pudsey & Bramley will look to rein in Keely Hodgkinson (Picture: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

In the women’s 800m, serial global silver medallist and British record holder Keely Hodgkinson is the favourite with competition coming from a number of challengers including Tokyo Olympic finalist Alexandra Bell, 30, of the Pudsey & Bramley Athletics Club in Leeds.

In the sprints, new British 100m record holder Zharnel Hughes will take on 9.93 men Eugene Amo-Dadzie and Reece Prescod with reigning champion Jeremiah Azu also on the entry list.

The women’s 100m will see British record holder Dina Asher-Smith and 2020 champion Imani-Lara Lansiquot go head-to-head while this year’s No 1 Daryll Neita headlines the women’s 200m.

The men’s 5000m sees Bradford’s Emile Cairess, who starred at the London Marathon in April with a time of 2:08:07, step down in distance and onto the track.