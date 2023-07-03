Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell and 18 Yorkshire golfers chasing Open dream at Final Qualifying

Final qualifying for the Open Championship is traditionally a fraught day of golf contested by young amateurs with wild ambitions and low-level Tour professionals desperate to clamber onto the next rung of the ladder.

Representatives from both of those groups will be present across four courses from which a total of just 19 spots are available in the field for the 151st Open to be played at Royal Liverpool from July 20-23.

But this year there are two huge names, both of them European major winners and Ryder Cup stars, that stand out on the drawsheet among the 288 players chasing the Open dream on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergio Garcia, just six years removed from winning the Masters and out of exemptions, is bidding to extend a streak of having played in every Open since 1998.

Sergio Garcia of FireBalls GC plays his tee shot on the 7th hole during day two of LIV Golf event in Andalucia at the weekend. Garcia is at West Lancashire on Tuesday trying to qualify for the Open (Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

And he will be joined in trying to qualify over 36 holes at West Lancashire on Tuesday by Graeme McDowell, the 2010 US Open champion.

Household names, Garcia and McDowell lost their DP World Tour playing privileges when joining the controversial LIV Tour last year, but at least they are trying to qualify for the Open, something their fellow Ryder Cup stalwarts and fellow LIV players Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter have opted not to do.

All four have slipped down the world rankings due to their association with LIV which does not carry official ranking points, necessitating their need to attempt final qualifying, or not in the case of Westwood’s whose streak of consecutive Opens contested goes back further than Garcia’s. Garcia and McDowell are the headline acts at West Lancashire, where the majority of the 18 players representing Yorkshire will be in action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate’s John Parry gets the action underway at 7am with his second round starting at 12.45pm, underlining just how quick the turnaround and demanding the day is.

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell playing in the LIV Golf event in Andalucia before heading to West Lancashire to try to qualify for the Open (Picture: Ian Maule/Getty Images)

"I was hoping to put three good rounds together at The Belfry to get qualifying sorted there, but fingers crossed I can get it done on Tuesday,” said Parry, who managed to negotiate final qualifying last year despite only four of 72 players making it.

"I feel like my game is pretty close, it’s little tweaks here and there, and I only need a good putting week.”

Such is the number of high-pr ofile players involved this year there are five spots available at West Lancashire, with Sheffield amateurs Barclay Brown (Hallamshire) and Sam Bairstow (Hallowes) looking to qualify for a second year running. Also teeing off at West Lancashire is Nick Raybould of Bridlington, Leeds’ Nick McCarthy, Sheffield duo Alex Fitzpatrick and Joe Dean, Huddersfield’s Nick Marsh, Rob Booth (Outlane), Oliver White (Pannal), Richard Law (Normanton), Bailey Gill (Lindrick) who was second reserve, David Hague (Malton and Norton) and Wetherby amateur Sam Stokes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howley Hall professionals Daniel Gavins – a winner on the DP World Tour this year – and Ben Hutchinson try to qualify from Royal Porthcawl, and amateurs Joshua McAspurn (Crosland Heath) and Ryan Riley (Rockliffe Hall) attempt to do so at Dundonald Links in Scotland.