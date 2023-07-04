Alex Fitzpatrick will join his brother at the Open Championship next month after a blistering second round in Final Qualifying at West Lancashire on Tuesday.

Ten years after Matt Fitzpatrick made his major debut as an amateur at the Open at Muirfield, Alex will make his bow at Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 20-23, one year after turning professional.

The Sheffield-born player, pictured, does so after shooting a 65 in his second 18 holes at West Lancashire, building on a solid two-under-par opening round to surge up the leaderboard, overtaking the likes of Sergio Garcia who started with a 67 but fell away into a tie for sixth after a second-round 71, one place but three shots outside the qualifying mark of nine under that Fitzpatrick set.

John Parry of Harrogate, who won through Final Qualifying to reach the Open at St Andrews last year, was alongside Garcia on six under after rounds of 71 and 67; good, but not enough to secure a spot at Hoylake.

Alex Fitzpatrick of Sheffield has qualified for the Open at Hoylake (Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Last year four Yorkshire players took a quarter of the 16 spots available but this year only Fitzpatrick of the 18-strong Yorkshire contingent could claim any of the 19 places on offer. Barclay Brown, who plays out of the same Hallamshire club as the Fitzpatricks, won the qualifier at Hollinwell last year and played four rounds at St Andrews. He even qualified for last month’s US Open, but struggled on Tuesday with rounds of 78, 75.

Sam Bairstow (Hallowes) was looking to secure a hat-trick of qualifications but shot 71, 70, good enough only for three under and a tie for 14th alongside Bailey Gill of Lindrick (69,72) and one shot behind David Hague (Malton and Norton 70, 70).

Other Yorkshire scores at West Lancashire were: Nick McCarthy (Moortown) 69, 74; Nick Raybould of Bridlington 71, 74; Rob Booth (Outlane) 72, 74; Nick Marsh (Huddersfield) 73, 74; Richard Law (Normanton) 73, 75; Joe Dean (College Pines) 71, 77; Oliver White (Pannal) 78, 72; and Sam Stokes (a, Wetherby) 76, 75.

Amateurs Ryan Riley (Rockliffe Hall) 78, 72 and Joshua McAspurn (Crosland Heath) 84, 78, failed to advance from Dundonald Links and Howley Hall professionals Ben Hutchinson 73, 74 and Daniel Gavins who withdrew after a 73, likewise at Royal Porthcawl.

Sergio Garcia and Jamie Donaldson during The Open 2023 Final Qualifying at the West Lancashire Golf Club (Picture:: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.)

Garcia will miss the Open Championship for the first time since 1997 after failing to come through final qualifying.

Garcia, who finished joint second behind Rory McIlroy the last time Royal Liverpool staged the Open in 2014, was unable to claim one of the five places on offer in the 36-hole qualifying event at West Lancashire.

The former Masters champion was in good shape following an opening 67, but could only add a second round of 71 to finish six under par, five shots behind leading qualifier Matt Wallace.

“I haven’t really missed many majors since turning pro in 1999, just one because of Covid and the PGA a couple of months ago and unfortunately I’m going to miss this one,” Garcia said.

“It’s a shame but it’s the game. I felt I had it close, in the grasp of my hand, but that’s what it is. If you don’t even come here you can’t get disappointed because you are not even trying. I was trying and unfortunately it just wasn’t good enough.”

Playing alongside Garcia, Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan carded rounds of 65 and 69 to finish a shot behind Wallace, with South Africa’s Kyle Barker, England’s Alex Fitzpatrick and German amateur Tiger Christensen securing the other qualifying places.

“Playing in front of my home crowd today was brilliant so I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like come two weeks’ time,” Jordan said in a social media post on the DP World Tour’s account.

“It was great playing with Sergio, obviously a great player, Masters champion and brilliant off the tee. He obviously brought more people along so I thoroughly enjoyed his company. I cannot wait to get there (Hoylake).”

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell joined fellow LIV Golf League player Garcia in missing out following rounds of 72 and 68.

Michael Block, the American club professional whose incredible tie for 15th in the US PGA Championship included a hole-in-one alongside McIlroy in the final round, also failed to advance at Dundonald Links.

Rounds of 77 and 76 left Block nine over par as Scotland’s Michael Stewart led the qualifiers on seven under.

“It was obviously a great day. It was great to have so much support out,” said Stewart, who is attached to the nearby Troon Welbeck Golf Club and birdied four of his last five holes.