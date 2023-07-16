'Shaquille is not an overnight success' - Julie Camacho's stable star scorches to second Group 1 for Yorkshire racing

Yorkshire speedster Shaquille shot to the sprinting summit at Newmarket as Julie Camacho's stable star doubled his big-race tally in the Pertemps Network July Cup Stakes on Saturday.

The Malton-trained three-year-old was competing in handicap company on the weekend of the opening Classics of the season – but he has since announced himself as a star of the division and having taken the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, he took the sting out of his elders here on Newmarket's July course.

In scenes reminiscent of Ascot, Shaquille bunny-hopped as the gates opened, giving away plenty of ground.

However, while at Ascot Oisin Murphy had time to creep his way into contention, Shaquille was not hanging around on the wide expansive track at HQ on this occasion and pulled his way to the front to eyeball Tim Easterby’s front-running Art Power. With two furlongs to run Rossa Ryan let the 5-2 joint-favourite have his head and the duo soon set about putting the race to bed.

Rossa Ryan riding Shaquille wins The Pertemps Network July Cup Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse on July 15, 2023 in Newmarket, England. (Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Although Henry Candy's Run To Freedom and Ralph Beckett's Kinross were breathing down his neck in the final furlong, Shaquille was never slowing down and kept on strongly in the closing stages to come home a length-and-a-half clear of the runner-up.

Shaquille had given his North Yorkshire-based team of Camacho and her husband Steve Brown their first Group One victory at Ascot and after quickly doubling their tally, he provided his jockey with his finest hour, too, with Ryan, who only picked up the ride on Thursday, tasting top-level success for the first time.

It could be the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock next and both Betfair and Paddy Power make the winner their 7-4 favourite.

"Why does he keep doing everything wrong," said Camacho immediately after the race. "I just wish he'd do things right. He was keen, wasn't he. I'm at a loss for words!"

Having become the first female trainer to break the £1million mark in prize-money in a season, Camacho composed herself thereafter and added: "It is brilliant. It is not as if it is an overnight success.

"We have been at it a long time. It is just nice that people in the north can have a bit of success, because there are some really good trainers in the north and if we can get the ammunition, we can do well with them.

"We will probably go to Haydock, although we will put him in at Deauville (Prix Maurice de Gheest).”

Pride Of America just held on to prevail in a thrilling finish to the John Smith's Cup at York.

Trained by Amy Murphy, the six-year-old was sent off at 18-1 and having seen off the challenge of Andrew Balding’s Nobel and Ed Dunlop’s Haunted Dream, it was Daniel and Claire Kubler's Astro King who emerged on the scene.