Shaun Murphy battled back from four frames down to win the Duelbits Tour Championship final with a 10-7 victory over Kyren Wilson in Hull.

The victory for Murphy comes a week after Murphy told The Yorkshire Post on the eve of the debut Hull tournament that he had questioned his future in the sport.

“There’s been a lot of moments of self-evaluation, really asking if I am on the right path," he said in an exclusive interview.

"Do I have a career in snooker any more? Is it worth pursuing because you spend a lot of time away from your wife and children. Is it worth it?”

Shaun Murphy was a winner in Hull at the weekend (Picture: Zac Goodwin - Pool/Getty Images)

The answer over three performances in Hull last week was an emphatic yes and bodes well for a shot at a second world championship at Sheffield’s Crucible from Saturday, April 15.

Wilson started the afternoon session in fine form and registered a 108 break to go 1-0 up and another stunning 111 break to put himself 4-0 to the good.

Murphy found his form with three 70-plus breaks on the bounce to bring the deficit to just one, and edged the eighth frame 67-63 to make things all square heading into the evening session.

Both players landed blows as they made it 6-6, including a marvellous 131 break for Murphy.

Shaun Murphy heads to the Crucible Theatre in fine form (Picture: Zac Goodwin - Pool/Getty Images)

The Magician’s form was starting to show as he rattled off three straight frames and another ton-plus break.

Wilson replied but Murphy finished things off in style with a break of 95 for his 11th ranking title.

The title made it consecutive tournament victories in the series after he won the Players Championship in February.

Murphy said: “I can’t believe it, I’m absolutely over the moon. My career has been a little bit up and down, should have been better but the last few months I have hit a really strong vain of form and I’m just delighted.

“I think Kyren is an absolute model professional, does everything right on and off the table and big things are coming, there is no doubt.

“This crowd over the weekend have been absolutely phenomenal and it gives us that extra something, that extra fire.”

Wilson said: “I felt I was quite unlucky not to be 5-3 up, I had Shaun in all sorts of trouble.

“It’s been a very difficult month for me and my family, it’s great to have them with me.