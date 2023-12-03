COLE SHUDRA made his presence felt when his two goals helped Sheffield Steelers stave off a fightback by Dundee Stars to maintain their place at the top of the Elite League on Saturday.

The Steelers’ 6-4 road win was book-ended by Shudra’s two goals, the 25-year-old left-hander thrown an opportunity to play forward by head coach Aaron Fox and quickly rewarding that faith with a strike inside three minutes.

The Steelers then built a commanding 4-0 lead by the end of the second period thanks to further goals by Patrick Watling, Brett Neumann and Colton Saucerman.

But they didn’t have it all their way in the final 20, Dundee getting on the board with a goal just 58 seconds in from Spencer Naas.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Cole Shudra (far right) celebrates the first of his two goals for Sheffield Steelers against Dundee Stars on Saturday evening in Tayside. Picture: Derek Black/EIHL Media.

Although that was quickly cancelled out by Josh Nicholls just 17 seconds later, the Stars grabbed themselves a lifeline with strikes within 27 seconds of each other from Tommy Parrottino and Ryan Valentini which made it 5-3 with just under nine minutes remaining.

Shudra then applied the crucial calming touch with his second at 55.30 and although the hosts got on the boar with a power play goal from Brendan Harms at 58.05, that was as close as they got.

The Steelers will hope to extend their winning streak in all competitions to four games when they visit Belfast Giants on Sunday evening (face-off, 4pm).

Shudra’s former club, Leeds Knights, saw their nine-game NIHL National winning streak ended with a 4-1 road defeat against biggest title rivals, Milton Keynes Lightning.

Ethan Hehir got the Knights in front at 10.11, but two goals in as many minutes either side of the halfway mark - through Corey McEwen and Tim Wallace - saw momentum swing the other way.

Dillon Lawrence’s power play goal at 51.31 made Leeds’ task even harder, with Rory Hermann securing the points with a late empty-net strike.

The two meet again in Leeds on Sunday evening (face-off, 5.15pm).

Elsewhere, Hull Seahawks got back to winning ways with a 4-2 win at home to Raiders IHC.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Brock Bartholomew opened the home team’s account with just 2.16 on the board and although George Norcliffe levelled within two minutes for the second-bottom visitors, the hosts were two goals to the good inside eight minutes thanks to further efforts from Emil Svec and Bobby Young.

Svec made it 4-1 with his second of the night at 24.06 and although import defenceman Coy Prevost reduced the deficit with just under 10 minutes remaining, the Seahawks saw the game out to snap a two-game losing streak and stay level on points with fourth-placed Telford Tigers – who beat Bees IHC 8-4 at home – and within two of third-placed Peterborough Phantoms, who were not in action on Saturday.

Matty Davies’s side have games in hand on both teams and are in action again when they take on Raiders once again on Sunday evening, this time on the road (face-off, 5.15pm)