Sheffield Hatters have taken another significant step towards securing their future by agreeing a new long-term deal with a title sponsor.

The oldest club in women’s basketball – who have lived a hand-to-mouth existence for much of their pioneering 60-plus year history – have signed a three-year deal with B. Braun Medical Ltd, the Sheffield-based company that already sponsor the men’s basketball side, the Sharks.

The news comes just days after it was confirmed the Hatters would be joining the Sharks in the new Park Community Arena delivered by Canon Medical Systems on the Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe from September.

Sheffield Hatters have had their long-term future secured via a sponsorship deal with B Braun Medical Ltd.

Hatters head coach Vanessa Ellis. “As a team, we are proud to have the support of such a prestigious company which reflects the quality of both our organisations.”

Sarah Backovic, Sheffield Hatters general manager, added: “This is a significant step for women’s sport.

"We have seen increased participation in women’s basketball and the Sheffield Hatters, in partnership with B. Braun, will be inspirational role models to those young women.”

The move extends a long-running partnership and collaboration between the healthcare company and the Sheffield Sharks – the men’s BBL team.

Georgia Gayle and the Sheffield Hatters will move into the Park Community Arena from September. (Picture: Adam Bates)

B. Braun Medical Ltd also support the Junior Sharks and Sharks Physio as part of the latest three-year sponsorship deal and run a number of joint community health and wellbeing projects with the Sharks.

The B. Healthy - B. Braun programme, which aims to improve the health and well-being of children across South Yorkshire, recently returned to being face-to-face after virtual sessions ran through last season due to the pandemic.

B. Braun, together with the Sheffield Sharks, visit schools to educate 7–11-year-olds about the importance of good nutrition and being active, with pupils offered professional tuition in either dance or basketball as part of the scheme.

