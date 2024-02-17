BIG DAY: Rotherham Titans Zak Poole expects a tough test from South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield RUFC today. Picture: Kerrie Beddows/Rotherham Advertiser

For today’s meeting of serial winners Rotherham Titans and Sheffield RUFC at Clifton Lane in National League Two, the same principle applies.

Second-placed Rotherham have lost only once this season, to unbeaten leaders Leeds Tykes, while third-placed Sheffield are on a 10-game winning streak and stand only eight points away from their opponents.

But despite this fixture offering a last-chance saloon for the visitors to pursue that runaway top two, head coach Anthony Posa insists his side feel no pressure whatsoever.

“It would be great to keep the streak alive, but it’s meant to finish this week on paper,” said Posa.

“There’s no pressure on us. You’ve got to be really aware of where we have come from. We’re making history with what we’re doing.

“We’re loving our rugby and we’re not getting ahead of ourselves. We know we’re underdogs in every way this week and, for me, the pressure is on Rotherham and not us.

“They’ve got to win. Whatever happens on Saturday, we’ve still had an amazing season.”

Posa has had an enjoyable time with the Steel City side since his appointment – including leading the club to a first-ever double over arch rivals Sheffield Tigers this term.

Their achievements have not gone unnoticed, with Sheffield being named January’s grassroots team of the month by England Rugby following four victories against Hull Ionians, Preston Grasshoppers, Billingham, and Wharfedale, respectively.

That red-hot form continued last weekend with a difficult 28-24 win over 11th-placed Lymm at Abbeydale Park.

The result held particular significance for the Sheffield boss.

“I think it shows in a weird way how far we’ve come,” Posa added. “Lymm took it to us and I think we were, for whatever reason, mentally not there.

“But what made me really happy was that we came from behind three times to do the job. One hundred percent we would’ve lost that game last year.

“The lack of motivation we had last week should not be a factor this week, because we know just to compete we’ve got to be at the top of our game.”

One man who also had a rough weekend is Titans captain Zak Poole, as he was forced off with a hamstring injury in the 30th minute of Rotherham’s tight 32-27 win away to fifth-placed Fylde.

Poole is now expected to be out for a fortnight, but that will not prevent him from helping his teammates in the meantime – although he does admit the pressure lies on the hosts’ shoulders today.

He said: “I think the pressure is on us, if I’m being honest. Sheffield are probably happy with where they are.

“I’ll tell the lads that it’s just external pressure. Internally there’s no pressure. It’s just about getting out there and playing our game.”

Beyond this fixture, most speculation lies on their apparent title decider with Leeds on March 23 at Clifton Lane.

Poole, however, is adamant that the Titans must be remain focused on the battles ahead for that fixture to mean anything.

“We all know the elephant in the room is that Leeds game, but there are five games before that,” the back-rower added.

“The worst thing to do would be to trip up at Huddersfield, and then the Leeds game becomes redundant. We need to take it game by game.