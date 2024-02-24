CRAZY DAYS: Elliott Fisher is helping spearhead an unexpected push for a top-three finish by Sheffield RUFC in National Two North. Picture: Mike Inkley.

Most sadly never achieve such ambitions, with life’s travails often getting in the way. But for Sheffield RUFC’s Elliot Fisher, this longed-for wish is now a daily reality.

The 24-year-old scrum half is a mainstay in his childhood club’s starting XV and his tally of 17 tries scored this term – the most in National League Two North – has helped the Steel City side to third place in the fourth tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a sporting life he has pursued since childhood and one for which his father, Colin, provided a platform many years ago.

“My interest in rugby and Sheffield just came from my dad, who also played rugby in the same position as me,” Fisher told The Yorkshire Post.

“He took me down to Abbeydale when I was a child and I’ve kind of enjoyed it ever since.

“I’ve been at Sheffield since I was 10 years old, so it’s been around 14 years now.

“It feels like home to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such beginnings have ensured a close relationship with the club for Fisher, who is currently a full-time physics student at Sheffield Hallam University.

As such, the young man finds most joy in the club’s clashes with arch-rivals Sheffield Tigers.

This fixture does not only offer a chance to gain bragging rights, but also serves as a distinct reminder of his duty to encourage young spectators to dream big.

Nothing could have achieved this aim more than recent results against the Tigers, with a tight 32-28 victory at Dore Moor and a slightly more comfortable 33-24 home win just before Christmas providing Sheffield with their first-ever double over Jack Howieson’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “That achievement was nice. I must’ve been 12-years-old going to watch those games and I always wanted to be part of them.

“When Sheffield won when we were kids it was always a big deal.

“Now I’m in those games and we’ve done the double it’s a big deal for the guys who’ve grown up around the club.”

Since head coach Anthony Posa’s arrival at Abbeydale Park in late 2022, Sheffield and Fisher have jointly soared to new heights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club gained promotion to the fourth tier two seasons ago and last term finished 10th in the division, marking the first time the side have remained at this level.

Additionally, Fisher was named National League Two North’s ‘Scrum Half of the Year’ by England Rugby as he scored a remarkable 20 tries.

This term, the 24-year-old looks set to break that figure with an outstanding 17 tries after 19 games so far – with many coming in the side’s recent 10-game winning streak, which ended in a 32-14 loss against Rotherham Titans last weekend.

In November, Fisher took his game to the next level as he scored a club record six tries in a resounding 71-19 defeat of strugglers Huddersfield – with a following seven conversions meaning he had scored 44 points by full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This success is something the scrum half is struggling to come to terms with.

His primary focus, in turn, is only on his next match, at home to seventh-placed Tynedale today.

He said: “This year, to be where we are in third, it’s just crazy really.

“If you had told us that at the start of this season, we’d be laughing.

“Everyone in the club is enjoying it and just having fun – it’s just nice to be around.

“I’ll keep what I’m doing.