WE MEET AGAIN: Wharfedale's George Hedgley tries to break through the Sheffield defence when the two teams met in September. Picture: Ro Burridge/Wharfedale RUFC

Third-placed Sheffield RUFC are on a roll this season and, after eight consecutive league victories, they stand only 14 points away from leaders’ Tykes’ before this Saturday’s home clash against fifth-placed Wharfedale.

Despite such favourable permutations, head coach Anthony Posa is taking all progress as it comes.

“It’s not a case of how far we can go, because I don’t know the answer to that to be honest,” Posa told The Yorkshire Post. “It’s more about looking up and not down.

“Last season we would’ve been happy to get losing bonuses and stuff like that. Now we’re disappointed when we don’t come away with a win. It’s part of our development.

“It’s about pushing those guys to try and get better. That’s what we do with one another, and we just have a really good culture at the club.

“I think the two teams above us are a class above. We’ll give it everything when we play them, but we’re just looking at ourselves and just literally taking one game at a time.”

Posa oversaw the Hornets’ promotion to rugby union’s fourth tier two seasons ago and has guided them to several impressive feats – including claiming the double over arch rivals Sheffield Tigers for the first time ever this term.

When asked about the secret to this rapid success, the New Zealander referred to two main virtues: hard work and enjoyment.

Posa added: “Obviously, there’s a lot of hard work that’s gone in. Hard work is the first one, but that’s hard work mixed with enjoyment. We play a brand of rugby the boys buy into and enjoy.”

The next hurdle for his ambitious squad is Saturday’s visit to Abbeydale Park of similarly aspirational Wharfedale – a club Posa deeply admires.

“Wharfedale are a brilliant club,” he said. “Like us, they’ve got a full club with a community and network behind them.

“I’ve got the utmost respect for Wharfedale. I’ve coached a lot of their boys at Yorkshire Under-20s years ago. They’re quality players and quality men. I’m expecting a massive test.”

Wharfdale player-coach Jake Armstrong is certainly aware of the challenge ahead.

His side currently possess two games in hand over their opponents and the former Doncaster Knights prop views this match as an opportunity to make a big statement of their top-half intentions.

Armstrong said: “I think we’re in a battle for probably third or fourth.

“That’s a battle that we’re tackling right now, and we’re just relishing the opportunity of being involved in it.

“Obviously, we’re trying to win every game at the moment, but Sheffield are an exciting side. If we can win it tees us up for another big month.”

Wharfedale presently possess two games in hand over their opponents, and this means there are endless possibilities as to where they could finish this season.

For Armstrong, Saturday’s derby is an opportunity the North Yorkshire club must take if they want to progress after a strong first-half to the term.

He added: “We’ve got two games in hand on the teams around us.

“They don’t mean anything really unless you win those games, with Sheffield being one of them.

“Every game is massive. If you can go on a run now of six or seven games, you’re going to be there or thereabouts in terms of third or fourth, and possibly second.