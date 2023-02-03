"Every win is so important and every win counts double.”

Sheffield Sharks face a key weekend in their season as they look to extend their sequence of making the BBL play-offs into a record-extending 28th season.

Sharks, who sit in the last play-off spot of eighth, travel to ninth-placed Newcastle Eagles tonight (7.30), before visiting sixth-placed Caledonia Gladiators on Sunday.

Tonight’s game could have huge ramifications for the play-offs. Sharks are currently three wins better off than the Eagles in the Championship standings but have played three games more.

Hensy Sako of Sheffield Sharks on his way to winning the BBL Slam Dunk title (Picture: Courtesy of BBL)

They can also secure the head-to-head record against Newcastle having beaten them twice inside nine days back in October.

For 20-year-old Sharks rookie Hensy Sako, who won last weekend’s Slam Dunk contest at BBL Cup finals day, it is a significant game for two reasons.

"I actually scored my first BBL points against the Eagles, so it’s a special one for me," said the British point guard.

"We’ve already beaten them twice this season, so we’ll go into the game very confident.