All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
22 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
18 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
19 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
19 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
21 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
21 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Sheffield Sharks close in on BBL play-offs thanks to 'fantastic energy'

More points off the bench and a ‘fantastic energy’ within the team has put Sheffield Sharks just one win away from clinching a play-off berth for the 27th successive season.

By Nick Westby
Published 1st Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 07:21 BST

That is the verdict of head coach Atiba Lyons, whose side a month ago was fighting for their play-off existence and the continuation of that proud post-season record.

But they go to Cheshire Phoenix on Sunday evening looking for a seventh straight win, one that would solidify sixth place and seal a top-eight spot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two of those wins have come against runaway leaders London Lions and last season’s champions Leicester Riders, vindicating Lyons’ decision to shake up his roster mid-season with the acquisition of Devearl Ramsey and Jalon Pipkins.

Most Popular
Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons (Picture: Dean Atkins)
Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons (Picture: Dean Atkins)
Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons (Picture: Dean Atkins)

"There’s a fantastic energy with the team, the guys are gelling and playing well together at the right time,” said Lyons.

"They’re very good wins but there’s still things we can improve on. The whole goal is to reach our peak for the play-offs.”

There has been suggestion from within the team that Sharks are benefitting from transitioning to a small-ball line-up, in-keeping with trends in the league, but Lyons played down the significance, offering: “I’m just playing the best line-ups I can.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our bench scoring has really increased with the changes we’ve made, which is something we’ve struggled with.

"And because of that we’re not giving teams a chance to take any time off as we’re staying aggressive and dynamic for the whole 40 minutes.

"The small-ball line-up, in its way, is definitely paying dividends.”

Atiba LyonsSheffield Sharks