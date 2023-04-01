Sheffield Sharks close in on BBL play-offs thanks to 'fantastic energy'

More points off the bench and a ‘fantastic energy’ within the team has put Sheffield Sharks just one win away from clinching a play-off berth for the 27th successive season.

That is the verdict of head coach Atiba Lyons, whose side a month ago was fighting for their play-off existence and the continuation of that proud post-season record.

But they go to Cheshire Phoenix on Sunday evening looking for a seventh straight win, one that would solidify sixth place and seal a top-eight spot.

Two of those wins have come against runaway leaders London Lions and last season’s champions Leicester Riders, vindicating Lyons’ decision to shake up his roster mid-season with the acquisition of Devearl Ramsey and Jalon Pipkins.

Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons (Picture: Dean Atkins)

"There’s a fantastic energy with the team, the guys are gelling and playing well together at the right time,” said Lyons.

"They’re very good wins but there’s still things we can improve on. The whole goal is to reach our peak for the play-offs.”

There has been suggestion from within the team that Sharks are benefitting from transitioning to a small-ball line-up, in-keeping with trends in the league, but Lyons played down the significance, offering: “I’m just playing the best line-ups I can.

"Our bench scoring has really increased with the changes we’ve made, which is something we’ve struggled with.

"And because of that we’re not giving teams a chance to take any time off as we’re staying aggressive and dynamic for the whole 40 minutes.