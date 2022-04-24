Sheffield Sharks eye BBL play-off with Glasgow Rocks after finishing regular season on a high

Sharks defeated Surrey Scorchers 83-69 to make it two wins out of two this weekend, having beaten Manchester Giants 91-86 on Friday night to secure second spot for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.
In Guildford on Sunday, forward/guard Joe Mvuezolo led the way with 17 points while Marcus Delpeche added 16 points and Kipper Nichols 14.
Having finished second, Sheffield will play the team that finished seventh – Glasgow Rocks – in next week’s two-legged play-off quarter-final.
Sharks visit Glasgow on Friday night (7.30) for the first leg and host the second leg on Sunday (4.00)
On Friday night, Sharks secured second place finish with a come-from-behind victory.
Sharks defeated Manchester at Ponds Forge on the back of 25 points and 40 minutes from Jordan Ratinho.
Nichols added 18 points and Rodney Glasgow Jnr 16, with Bennett Koch contributing 15.
Homegrown player Nate Montgomery added six points from the bench.
Sharks trailed 31-13 after the first quarter but had halved the deficit by the interval and pulled to within three by the end of the third quarter before finishing on a high.