Sheffield Sharks eye London Lions after completing clean sweep of Surrey Scorchers

Shooting guard Devearl Ramsey believes Sheffield Sharks are moving in the right direction ahead of Sunday’s visit to big-spending London Lions.

By Nick Westby
Published 17th Mar 2023, 22:33 GMT

Sharks completed a 4-0 season sweep on the Surrey Scorchers with a 75-70 victory at Ponds Forge on Friday night.

Ramsey, who scored 13 points on 32 minutes game time in the win, was making his ninth appearance for the team since joining in early January.

Since settling in, Ramsey, 25, from Los Angeles, has helped the Sharks strengthen what was becoming a loosening grip on a BBL play-off place.

Devearl Ramsey has made a big contribution since joining the Sharks (Picture: Adam Bates)
“I definitely feel like we’re moving in the right direction. A lot of guys have come in mid-season but we’re gelling," said Ramsey, who fresh from facing the bottom club in Surrey must now turn his attention to the well-resourced Lions.

“We try and approach every game with the same mentality, do what we do and play hard and the results come as they may.

“I played London once already and felt like we had a good chance to come away with one there, but I think it will be another good one Sunday for sure.”

On his own development, Ramsey added: “It’s cool, it’s definitely an adjustment when I got here, different rules to the G League, just a different style of play, but I feel like I’m adjusting.

"My team-mates have helped me a lot, my coach has helped a lot, so I feel like I’m getting in a good groove now.”

Sharks go into the London game on the back of a four-game win streak, after Jordan Ratinho top-scored with 16 points.

Kipper Nichols added 13 points while Sa’eed Nelson contributed nine.

Sheffield SharksLondonSurreySharks