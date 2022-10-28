Sheffield Sharks face acid test of BBL revival in double-header with London Lions and Leicester Riders
If Sheffield Sharks can maintain their winning run beyond this weekend they will have well and truly put their slow start to the BBL Championship season behind them.
Sharks lost their first four games but have rallied recently with a victory over Cheshire Phoenix and back-to-back successes over Newcastle Eagles.
But the next two teams in town are British superpowers, London Lions tonight (7.30) and Leicester Riders on Sunday (4.00).
London are backed by 777 Partners, the same investors who pumped £7m into the league over the winter, and are flying the flag in Europe. They were in Spain on Wednesday night, playing Gran Canaria in the group phase of the EuroCup competition, and although they were beaten, Sharks owner Yuri Matischen acknowledged on the eve of the season that their progress in European competition has a positive spin-off for the league as a whole.
Then on Sunday, champions Leicester head to Ponds Forge. If they emerge from these two games unscathed, Sheffield will feel they have turned the corner.