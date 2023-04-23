Sheffield Sharks face daunting Leicester Riders challenge in BBL play-offs after defeat to Bristol Flyers

Sheffield Sharks ended an indifferent season by their standards with two defeats over the weekend that sets up a daunting task in the play-off quarter-finals later this week.

Having transformed what was bordering on a disastrous season with nine wins in 10 games to put the leading teams on high alert, Sharks ended the regular campaign with something of a whimper.

They were beaten by eight points by Leicester Riders on Friday and then lost 73-65 to the Bristol Flyers in the regular-season home finale on Sunday, setting up a two-legged quarter-final with Leicester next weekend. Sharks host the Riders on Friday and travel to Leicester on Sunday.

The Riders are a powerhouse of a British basketball franchise and although anything can happen over a two-game shootout, Sharks – who finished second themselves last season - will go into it as underdogs having finished seventh in the standings with a record of 17 wins and 19 losses.

Jalon Pipkins flies to the basket for Sheffield Sharks against Bristol Flyers (Picture Adam Bates):

They went into Sunday’s game knowing a win and results elsewhere could have seen them finish as high as fifth. Given there was plenty at stake, Sharks producing their lowest scoring opening quarter of the season, and their joint-lowest third quarter, was a little surprising.

Bristol threw plenty of double teams their offence it but it was one of those afternoons where the ball doesn't drop and the rebounds don’t fall kindly as Sharks trailed 19-9 after the first 10 minutes, despite five points from Jordan Ratinho.

They needed a spark and captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr provided it with a trio of long-range twos while Sa’eed Nelson twice went the full length of the court to score with a lay-up.

It kept the deficit to 10 at half-time but Sheffield shooting with 36.8 per cent accuracy from the field (two-point range) compared to Bristol’s 53.8 per cent told a story.

Sharks got as close as five points in the third quarter but Bristol, who were locked into third place and were playing for no more than rhythm ahead of their own play-off campaign, kept them at arms length.