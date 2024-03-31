Sheffield Sharks have no margin for error in double-header with Manchester Giants

Sharks suffered a blow in their quest to secure fourth and home-court advantage in the first round of the play-offs when they were beaten 88-85 by Leicester Riders - one of their closest rivals in the middle of the British Basketball League pack - at the Canon Medical Arena on Friday night.

Teddy Allen threatened to run away with the game with 27 points in the first half for Leicester as they built a 10-point lead that Jalon Pipkins cut to five with a three-pointer on the buzzer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharks then managed to keep free-scoring Allen to just two more points in the second half as Devearl Ramsey (23 points), Malek Green (19) and Pipkins (17) kept Sheffield in contention for what would have been a priceless win.

Malek Green scored 19 points in the defeat to Leicester Riders as Sheffield Sharks now prepare to take on Manchester Giants (Picture: Adam Bates)

Now captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr is challenging his players to stay dialled in against a Giants team on Monday night whose own hopes of play-off qualification are all but extinguished.

“We’re going to have to be switched on because we haven’t been the best away from home,” said the 31-year-old point guard of a Sharks team that has won just four of 16 games on the road this season.

“I feel like anyone we play at their court is a challenge because anybody can beat anybody on any given night in this league, so it doesn’t matter about the record - every game is important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to come out and stay focused and look at the bigger picture, which is that we have to get the win to keep this momentum going that we’ve been building.